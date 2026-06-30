WATCH | Marchers attacked by residents as protest heads towards Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg

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Marchers were attacked by residents as the protest headed towards Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg. Picture:

Tensions escalated during an anti-illegal immigrants protest in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon as marchers were attacked by people inside nearby flats while making their way towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point.

The incident unfolded at the corner of Davis and Mosley streets, where residents in the flats threw stones and bottles out of windows at the crowd marching in the street.

Marchers retaliated after coming under attack, resulting in a tense standoff in the area.

WATCH | Tensions escalated during an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg after residents in nearby flats allegedly threw stones and bottles at marchers heading towards the Kwa Mai Mai meeting point. Police intervened to restore order. No injuries or arrests had been… pic.twitter.com/EpkgEJsVe2 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

Police are on the scene and have intervened to control the situation and prevent further violence.

Law enforcement remains deployed as authorities monitor the protest and work to restore calm.

No official reports of injuries or arrests had been confirmed at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE