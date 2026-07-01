WATCH | Magistrate in ‘Cat’ Matlala’s case proposes 12 years’ direct imprisonment

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Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before the Pretoria special commercial crimes court for fraud, corruption and money-laundering. Picture:

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A magistrate at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court has proposed that Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala be sentenced to 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and Matlala’s lawyer are in consultations to discuss the magistrate’s proposed sentence.

They had initially agreed Matlala should be sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment.

Handing down the proposed judgment, magistrate Ignatius du Preez started by outlining section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He then went to Matlala’s personal circumstances, which he said were not mitigating factors.

“For count one, fraud, 15 years in prison with seven years suspended, for count two, corruption, 10 years’ imprisonment and two years’ suspended, and for money-laundering 10 years and two years suspended,” said Du Preez.

He noted the impact of corruption in the country and said it erodes public trust and the courts should do anything in their power to deal with corruption.

Last week the state told the court the agreement would see senior police officers arrested due to the affidavit Matlala made.

“I ask the court to weigh the interests of society together with the interests of justice. The state will for the first time not be criticised for pursuing [only] lower-ranking officials,” state advocate Santhos Manilall told the court last week.

[WATCH] Good morning,



Today, we are at the Pretoria Special Commercial Court for the judgement on the plea and sentence agreement between IDAC and Vusimusi Cat Matlala.



Matlala has just walked in.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/sQlSBOhtn5 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) July 1, 2026

Matlala admitted that a R228m SA Police Service (SAPS) tender was awarded to him irregularly and he gave Brig Rachel Matjeng a gratification.

Matjeng was dismissed with immediate effect on Tuesday for dishonesty, money-laundering and gratification.

Matlala was awarded the tender in June 2024 to conduct health and awareness assessments of SAPS members. The tender was terminated in May 2025 after internal investigations.

Sowetan