Joburg waste collection backlog expected to worsen as casual workers down tools

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Waste collection services across Johannesburg have been disrupted after casual workers contracted through Pikitup’s fleet ad-hoc service providers embarked on a protest demanding permanent employment.

Pikitup spokesperson Anthony Selepe said the workers downed tools on Thursday, affecting refuse collection operations across all the entity’s depots.

“Casual workers have downed tools demanding Pikitup management accede to their demands for permanent employment directly by Pikitup. As a result, waste collection operations might not be completed as per schedule across the City of Johannesburg,” Selepe said.

He said the latest disruption is expected to worsen refuse collection backlogs experienced in several areas after the June 30 protests against illegal immigration.

We would like to sincerely apologise to residents whose waste may not have been collected as scheduled in recent days. The entity assures residents that a waste collection recovery plan will be implemented as soon as conditions permit to clear backlogs and restore collection services. — Pikitup spokesperson Anthony Selepe

Selepe said Pikitup was working to minimise the impact of the disruption and restore services as soon as possible.

“Given the current operational challenges, Pikitup is working around the clock to clear the backlogs and ensure sustainable service delivery to communities,” he said.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to residents whose waste may not have been collected as scheduled in recent days. The entity assures residents that a waste collection recovery plan will be implemented as soon as conditions permit to clear backlogs and restore collection services,” Selepe said.

He appealed to residents to remain patient while the dispute is resolved.

“Pikitup appreciates the patience and understanding of residents during this period and is committed to resuming normal waste collection services as quickly as possible.”