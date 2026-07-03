News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission to hear testimony related to Feroz Khan

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is on Friday expected to hear evidence linked to suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan, who remains in hospital after he was shot.

Evidence leaders are expected to proceed with testimony in his absence. Khan was scheduled to testify on Monday, but was shot on Sunday, prompting a postponement.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Sanef clears Makhudu Sefara of wrongdoing but he won’t return as chair

2

Western Cape accepts court ruling on sale of Tafelberg School site in Sea Point

3

LISTEN | ‘Easy to shout’: Mbalula says vote to secure borders

4

POLL | What do you think of Dina Pule’s return to the cabinet?

5

LISTEN | Here’s why a UJ master’s graduate chose to walk the stage in her JMPD uniform

Related Articles