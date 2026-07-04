Former state attorney launches new fight against corruption charges

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Former Johannesburg state attorney Kgosi Lekabe has launched a high court bid to stop his prosecution on fraud, corruption and racketeering charges, arguing that the NPA’s decision to charge him was unconstitutional and based on unlawful authorisations.

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Former Johannesburg state attorney Kgosi Lekabe has launched a fresh legal bid to halt his prosecution on corruption, fraud and racketeering charges, claiming that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decision to charge him was unconstitutional, irrational and based on legally defective authorisations.

In a founding affidavit filed in the Johannesburg high court, Lekabe paints himself as the victim of an unlawful prosecution process which centres on allegations that millions of rands were syphoned from the office of the state attorney through fraudulent invoices submitted between 2013 and 2018.

Lekabe was suspended from his post in October 2018 and subsequently resigned while facing 22 charges of serious misconduct.

Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered an allegedly corrupt and collusive relationship between Lekabe and private advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee.

The SIU also stopped the Government Employees Pension Fund from releasing Lekabe’s R4m pension benefit, securing the funds as financial collateral for the state while legal recovery proceedings continued.

At the heart of Lekabe’s application is his attempt to have the NPA’s decision to prosecute him on racketeering charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) declared invalid and set aside.

He is also seeking to interdict the NPA from pursuing similar charges against him unless prosecutors first place facts under oath directly implicating him before the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Lekabe, who was arrested in July 2024, faces 88 criminal counts, including fraud, theft, racketeering and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.

In his affidavit, he argues the prosecution is legally defective because the NPA allegedly authorised the racketeering charges without proper factual basis.

“The charges are born out of decisions made by the NDPP to issue two certificates authorising my prosecution,” Lekabe states.

One of the most striking aspects of Lekabe’s affidavit is his detailed attempt to dismantle the state’s allegation that he orchestrated or knowingly approved fraudulent invoices submitted by Kajee and co-accused Vijay Dhulam.

The state alleges the trio operated a criminal enterprise within the Johannesburg state attorney’s office, where Kajee would allegedly submit fraudulent invoices for police-related matters, which were then unlawfully approved for payment.

“It is clear from the framing of the indictment that the predicate crimes which I am alleged to have committed with my co-accused are the crimes of fraud and theft based on the submission, approval and authorisation of the fraudulent invoices,” Lekabe states.

He attached extensive spreadsheets to his affidavit, cataloguing invoices submitted during the period under investigation. The tables detail dates, amounts, officials who verified invoices, who approved payments and whether any reductions or disallowances were effected. The spreadsheets appear central to his defence.

Lekabe argues that the records show many invoices were either reduced, partially disallowed or approved by officials other than himself. This, he claims, contradicts the prosecution’s narrative that he simply rubber-stamped fraudulent payments.

The affidavit suggests Lekabe intends to argue that the state selectively interpreted the payment records while ignoring evidence that internal verification systems were functioning and that multiple officials participated in the processing chain.

Lekabe also argues that because Poca authorisations are a prerequisite for racketeering prosecutions, courts are duty-bound to scrutinise whether the NPA acted lawfully before the criminal trial proceeds.

He relies heavily on a previous failed attempt to challenge the prosecution in the Johannesburg regional court. In September 2024, Lekabe approached the regional court seeking to have the NPA’s authorisation certificates reviewed and set aside.

But the regional magistrate dismissed the application, ruling that the regional court lacked jurisdiction.

Rather than appealing, Lekabe has now escalated the fight to the high court, arguing that further delays would prejudice both himself and his co-accused.

He maintains that the prosecution cannot lawfully continue unless the courts first determine whether the NPA properly exercised its powers when authorising the racketeering charges.

“I have no other option but to approach this honourable court,” he states.

Lekabe claims the criminal matter has already been postponed more than 10 times since the accused first appeared in court in July 2024 and insists none of the delays were caused by him.

He argues that pursuing an appeal against the magistrate’s ruling would delay the trial by at least another year.