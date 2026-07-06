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POLL | A year since Mkhwanazi’s policing bombshell: will the police inquiry lead to a safer SA?

The stakes for the justice system have never been higher

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Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. File picture: Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

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Exactly one year ago, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dropped a bombshell media briefing in full combat camo, alleging huge political interference and criminal syndicates in the justice system.

That explosive moment gave birth to the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad-hoc committee.

While optimists view the hearings as a historic moment for police accountability, sceptics point out that recommendations from past commissions have often gathered dust.

With recent headlines tracking internal friction over high-level arrests, the stakes for the justice system have never been higher.

With final reports and recommendations looming this winter, we want to know where you stand.

TimesLIVE

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