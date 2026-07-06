POLL | A year since Mkhwanazi’s policing bombshell: will the police inquiry lead to a safer SA?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. File picture: Business Day

Story audio is generated using AI

Exactly one year ago, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dropped a bombshell media briefing in full combat camo, alleging huge political interference and criminal syndicates in the justice system.

That explosive moment gave birth to the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad-hoc committee.

While optimists view the hearings as a historic moment for police accountability, sceptics point out that recommendations from past commissions have often gathered dust.

With recent headlines tracking internal friction over high-level arrests, the stakes for the justice system have never been higher.

With final reports and recommendations looming this winter, we want to know where you stand.

TimesLIVE