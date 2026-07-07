Ratanda’s dry taps see residents walk 45 minutes to fetch water from cemetery

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Recurring water shortages in Ratanda in the south of Gauteng have forced some families to walk for about 45 minutes, while pushing wheelbarrows, to a nearby cemetery to collect water.

Their experiences underscore the worsening crisis that last week sparked violent protests in which two people died and the Lesedi local municipality mayor’s home was set alight.

The municipality and Gauteng provincial government indicated on Sunday that water would be restored in a day or two. When Sowetan visited the area on Monday, residents said they were still without running water.

For 19-year-old Ntokozo Mndawu, who lives in Obed Nkosi, a new housing development in the area, the cemetery has become an unlikely source of water since their taps ran dry.

“When there is no water at home, which is normal for us, we fetch water at the cemetery because there is usually water there,” she said.

“It takes about 45 minutes to walk there and back. We have to cross the highway, which is dangerous because we could be hit by cars.”

Aresidents collect water, sharing it with the dead in the local cemetery in Rotanda. That comes after a water and electricity crisis in the area. Picture: Antonio Muchave (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Despite the shortages, Mndawu said her household continues receiving high municipal bills.

“Every month the water bill is high, yet we hardly have water. My aunt still pays R500 every month towards the account.”

A municipal account seen by Sowetan shows the household owes more than R40,000 as of June, with the debt dating back to shortly after the family moved into their RDP house in November 2024.

“Within four months of moving in, the water bill had already exceeded R20,000. It has continued increasing even though my aunt keeps paying something every month,” said Mndawu.

Community activist Peter Monethe of Siyafana Sonke said the water crisis has persisted for about two years.

We experienced pipe bursts because our system had been dry and was overwhelmed by the incoming water pressure once the restriction was lifted. — Katleho Seaga, Lesedi local municipality’s head of communications

He attributed the latest supply interruptions to the Lesedi local municipality’s outstanding debt of about R27.7m to Rand Water, which resulted in the bulk supplier reducing water supply by 20% after repeated payment arrangements failed.

The community’s frustrations boiled over last week, leading to the protests.

Katleho Seaga, Lesedi local municipality’s head of communications, said water restoration across all affected areas was imminent but had been delayed by technical failures.

“We experienced pipe bursts because our system had been dry and was overwhelmed by the incoming water pressure once the restriction was lifted,” Seaga said.

“Our technicians are working around the clock to repair the damaged pipes. Once repairs are completed, we will allow the system to stabilise before water reaches all affected communities.”

For 48-year-old Ntombazane Semela, the prolonged outages have created daily health and financial challenges.

“I left for the Eastern Cape three weeks ago, and there was no water. I came back, and there is still no water,” she said.

“When water does come back, it is usually only between 5am and 7am. Our homes smell because we cannot flush toilets. We cannot clean or bathe properly, and we have to buy drinking water.”

She said residents fetch water from a nearby ditch simply to flush their toilets.

Amelia Nchako, a resident of Obed Nkosi in Ratanda, complains of water and electricity shortages in the area. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

For Amelia Nchako, 56, water shortages are compounded by electricity problems and poverty.

“If it’s not water, it’s electricity,” she said.

“We applied to be registered as indigent customers so we could qualify for free basic water and electricity because we are unemployed. We were told it would take three months, but we are still waiting.”

Nchako, a former domestic worker, survives on two Social Relief of Distress grants shared between her and her eldest child.

“We live on R700 a month. We must buy food, electricity and pay municipal charges from that money.”

She said finding work has become increasingly difficult.

“I can’t even get a job because many employers want younger people.”

Seaga said water interruptions affecting Heidelberg Extensions 23 and 26, Luckhoff and parts of Obed Nkosi township were caused by several factors.

These include ageing pumps and electrical infrastructure at the Emmasdal Water Pump Station, theft and vandalism of electrical cables, pressure fluctuations from Rand Water’s bulk system, planned and emergency maintenance, and the temporary reduction in bulk supply linked to the municipality’s outstanding account.

I left for the Eastern Cape three weeks ago, and there was no water. I came back, and there is still no water. — Ntombazane Semela

To address the crisis, he said the municipality had strengthened security at key infrastructure, upgraded pumps and electrical equipment through the department of water and sanitation funding, implemented leak detection and pressure management programmes, and started replacing ageing asbestos cement pipelines with uPVC pipes.

He also said the municipality continues engaging the department of water and sanitation, Cogta, and Rand Water to resolve the debt and secure a sustainable water supply.

Responding to complaints about high municipal bills, Seaga said water charges are calculated from individual meter readings using the municipality’s approved tariff structure.

He acknowledged that incorrect bills can result from estimated meter readings, faulty meters, leaks on private property, system errors or delays in updating customer information.

Residents who believe they have been incorrectly billed are encouraged to submit photographs of their water meters and current readings to the municipality, he said.

“These readings are compared with official records and, where necessary, verified through physical inspections,” said Seaga.

“Billing disputes are investigated, and where an error is confirmed, corrections are made in line with municipal policy.”

Sowetan