Suspended Ekurhuleni legal head arrested in police ‘takedown’

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Ekurhuleni suspended head of risk and legal unit, advocate Khemraj Kemi Behari, testifying before the Madlanga commission at the Brigette Mabandla College in Pretoria in February. Picture. Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Suspended Ekurhuleni head of legal, advocate Kemi Behari, has been arrested.

City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe told Sowetan they were aware of Behari’s arrest and referred the publication to the police to determine the charges.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the Madlanga commission’s recommendations task team was conducting a “takedown operation”.

“With the operation now under way, the police service will not comment on any aspect of the operation or on any matters arising from it. No further information will be provided until the operation has been concluded,” she said.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry heard how Behari and the then city manager, Imogen Mashazi, protected Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from facing a disciplinary hearing.

Mkhwanazi was accused of fitting blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in 2022.

Behari denied the allegations.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan