JOB AD | Unemployment Insurance commissioner at the UIF

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A leadership opportunity is available for an experienced executive at the UIF.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of the department of employment & labour is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the following position.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of this post with a candidate whose transfer, appointment or promotion will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan.

Unemployment Insurance commissioner

Reference number: HR4/26/07/02/UIF

Centre: UIF, Pretoria

Salary: R1,885,710 per annum (all-inclusive)

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) in finance, accounting, public administration, public management, management, business administration, business management or operations management.

(SAQA) in finance, accounting, public administration, public management, management, business administration, business management or operations management. Eight years’ experience at senior management level in a public sector institution, social security institution, financial institution or public entity.

Knowledge:

Unemployment Insurance Act and Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act.

The South African labour market, relevant labour legislation and social security systems.

Public Finance Management Act, Public Service regulations, Public Service Act and the Public Service Code of Conduct.

Corporate governance.

Minimum Information Security Standards.

Risk management frameworks.

Batho Pele principles.

Departmental policies and procedures.

Skills, attributes and competencies:

Strong governance.

Investment management and oversight.

Stakeholder management capabilities.

Financial management.

Strategic capability and leadership.

People management and empowerment.

Strategic management.

Executive decision making.

Strong verbal and written communication.

Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills.

Computer literacy.

Programme and project management.

Negotiation and influencing.

Change management.

Problem solving.

Service delivery innovation.

Economic development.

Duties:

Strategically oversee the management of operations services.

Strategically oversee the management of corporate services.

Strategically oversee the management of a comprehensive financial service.

Provide strategic leadership and guidance on the implementation of Labour Activation Programmes.

Strategically manage risk, anti-fraud and anti-corruption services.

Ensure the effectiveness and independence of internal audit and assurance services.

Provide strategic leadership and overall management of the fund.

Manage and ensure performance and compliance audit in the fund.

Ensure the effective management of resources (human, assets and budget).

Applications

Applications quoting the relevant reference number must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here.

A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

How to submit your application:

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services, UIF, and marked for the attention of the sub-directorate: Human Resources Operations, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-UIF1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-UIF1@labour.gov.za Include the job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email.



The Z83 application form and CV must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). Zipped, IMG and JPEG documents will not be accepted.

Post: PO Box 1851, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 1851, Pretoria, 0001 Hand-delivery: UIF, Absa Towers Building, cnr Lillian Ngoyi and Pretorius Street, Pretoria

Closing date: June 17 2026 at 4pm (walk-in) and 11.59pm (online).

Enquires: Contact Mr AC Mathabela on 012 337 1815.

Note:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the SAQA (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake two pre-entry assessments. One will be a practical exercise to determine a candidate’s suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements and the other will be an integrity (ethical conduct) assessment.

All shortlisted candidates for Senior Management Service (SMS) posts will be subjected to a technical exercise and interview. Following the technical exercise and interview, a maximum of three SMS candidates will undergo psychometric assessments to assess cognitive capabilities, behavioural preferences, emotional intelligence, and integrity.

The requirements for applications for SMS posts include the successful completion of an SMS pre-entry programme (Nyukela) as endorsed by the National School of Government (NSG).

Prior to appointment, a candidate should therefore have proof that they have registered for the pre-entry certificate and have completed the course.



The cost for Nyukela is at the applicant’s own expense.



The course is available via the NSG website under the name “Certificate for entry into the SMS”. Click here for the full details.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised post.

By responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. The Employment Equity Plan of the department shall inform the employment decision.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.