Local is Lekker: a heritage worth investing in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The saying “Local is Lekker” is more than just a familiar South African phrase. It speaks to something deeply rooted in who we are: a belief that what is made, supported and grown in the country carries real value.

In today’s changing global landscape, that idea matters more than ever. What began as a cultural call to support homegrown businesses has become an economic imperative.

South Africa’s manufacturing sector contributes between 12.5% and 13% to the country’s GDP and employs over 1.6-million people. It remains a vital engine of growth, industrialisation and long-term resilience.

For Haleon South Africa, part of the world-leading consumer health company of the same name, localisation is both a business priority and a social commitment.

It is about strengthening the industrial base that supports jobs, builds more resilient supply chains and helps improve everyday health.

It is also about protecting and celebrating the local legacy of brands that have earned a trusted place in South African homes, including Grand-Pa, Eno, Aquafresh and Med-Lemon.

Heritage brands built for tomorrow

This is where heritage becomes more than a reflection of the past. It becomes part of how people build the future.

Today, heritage brands have an opportunity not only to draw on trust built over generations, but also to show how they continue to serve people’s lives in relevant and meaningful ways.

That is the thinking behind Haleon’s heritage campaign, which repositions these trusted names as proudly South African brands shaped by the realities of Mzansi life.

By connecting local manufacturing with cultural relevance, national pride and everyday value, the campaign shows how legacy can remain a powerful platform for trust, economic participation and deeper consumer connection.

Haleon's range of trusted everyday healthcare products includes Grand-Pa, Med-Lemon, Eno and Aquafresh. (Haleon)

But this conversation cannot live only in factories or procurement plans. A locally made product carries the story of the people who make it, the suppliers who support it, the shopkeepers who sell it and the families who rely on it.

That connection between industrial investment and everyday life sits at the heart of Haleon’s campaign: championing trusted brands while showing how local capability can create opportunity and lasting impact across communities.

R750m investment powers Cape Town growth

South Africa’s long-term economic growth depends on creating an environment that attracts and supports investment in local manufacturing.

With the right policy environment and stronger collaboration between government and industry, the country can unlock greater industrial growth, create quality jobs and strengthen its position as a manufacturing hub for Africa.

Haleon’s recently announced R750m investment in its South African operations over the next three years, including upgrades to its Cape Town manufacturing site, is a clear example of the impact that sustained local investment can have.

Around 85% of Haleon’s South African sales are locally manufactured, and approximately 80% of input materials are sourced domestically

This matters because localisation in healthcare is not only an economic strategy. It is also a public health priority and is closely aligned with Haleon’s purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity.

Everyday health products play an important role in healthcare systems, and self-care products such as those produced by Haleon are trusted in households across the country, often serving as a first line of care for common health needs.

The impact of this local focus is already visible. Around 85% of Haleon’s South African sales are locally manufactured, and approximately 80% of input materials are sourced domestically.

The ambition is to increase that even further, creating opportunities beyond the factory floor through supplier development, skills transfer, technology upgrades and stronger domestic value chains.

Communities bring localisation to life

Yet localisation is not measured only in production volumes or procurement percentages. It is also reflected in how deeply a business is connected to the communities it serves.

Through community-facing elements of the heritage campaign, including library-focused initiatives and the Grand-Pa Spaza Academy, Haleon is linking pride in familiar South African brands with practical support for the spaces and entrepreneurs keeping those brands accessible.

A spaza store, for example, is a local business, a livelihood and an essential access point for families buying the products they know and trust. A library is more than a place for reading. It is a space where access to information, confidence and opportunity can begin.

Both remind us that everyday health is shaped not only by the products people use, but also by the networks of support and access around them.

This is where heritage and localisation come together most powerfully. Proudly local is not simply an expression of nostalgia. It is heritage in action, brought to life through investment, community support and brands that continue to endure because they are rooted in real local needs.

As South Africa continues to build economic resilience, every rand spent locally has the potential to go further: supporting jobs, sustaining businesses, strengthening communities and helping to keep everyday health within reach.

In that sense, local manufacturing is about far more than where a product is made. It is about what that production makes possible: stronger industries, healthier communities and a living South African heritage that continues to create value for generations to come.

This article was sponsored by Haleon.