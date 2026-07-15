WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala expected before Madlanga commission

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety in law enforcement continues on Wednesday and is expected to hear testimony from corruption-accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety in law enforcement continues on Wednesday and is expected to hear testimony from corruption-accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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