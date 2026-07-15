Politics

WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala expected before Madlanga commission

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety in law enforcement continues on Wednesday and is expected to hear testimony from corruption-accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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