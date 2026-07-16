JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

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The Compensation Fund is looking for qualified candidates to fill seven positions.

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill the following positions.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Priority will be given to white and Indian people, and people with disabilities.

Deputy director: Enterprise Risk Management

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply. Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/4

HR5/1/2/3/4 Remuneration: R932,292 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11)

R932,292 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11) Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) in risk management, internal auditing, accounting science or finance.



Risk management certification will be an added advantage.



Five years’ functional experience in a risk or internal audit environment of which three years should be at an assistant director or junior management level.

Applications:

Email: Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

See important information regarding applications below. Closing date: July 28 2026 at 11.59pm

July 28 2026 at 11.59pm Enquiries: Contact Ms K Nkabinde on 076 229 2252

Contact Ms K Nkabinde on 076 229 2252 More information: For additional details about the position, including the duties, and the knowledge and skills required, click here to view the job ad on the department of employment & labour’s website.

Deputy director: Information Security

Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/5

HR5/1/2/3/5 Remuneration: R932,292 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11)

R932,292 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11) Requirements:

Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in security management, computer science, policing or risk management.



Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority — Grade A.



Five years’ functional experience in the information security discipline, of which two years must be supervisory experience.

Applications:

Email: Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

See important information regarding applications below. Closing date: July 28 2026 at 11.59pm

July 28 2026 at 11.59pm Enquiries: Contact Mr AK Pillay on 076 527 7197

Contact Mr AK Pillay on 076 527 7197 More information: For additional details about the position, including the duties, and the knowledge and skills required, click here to view the job ad on the department of employment & labour’s website.

Assistant director: Compliance and Assurance Audit

Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/6

HR5/1/2/3/6 Remuneration: R487,197 per annum

R487,197 per annum Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by the SAQA in internal audit, accounting or cost and management accounting.



Internal Audit Technician (IAT), Professional Internal Auditor (PIA) or Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification will be an added advantage.



Institute of Internal Auditors membership.



Four years’ functional experience in compliance and assurance, financial audits, operational audits or regulatory audits of which two years must be supervisory experience.

Applications:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

See important information regarding applications below. Closing date: July 28 2026 at 11.59pm

July 28 2026 at 11.59pm Enquiries: Contact Ms B Kalomba on 076 010 0201

Contact Ms B Kalomba on 076 010 0201 More information: For additional details about the position, including the duties, and the knowledge and skills required, click here to view the job ad on the department of employment & labour’s website.

Assistant director: Internal Audit Data Analytics

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply. Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/7

HR5/1/2/3/7 Remuneration: R487,197 per annum

R487,197 per annum Requirements:

Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in computer science, information systems, informatics, internal audit, business information systems or information technology.



Certificate in data science or data analytics will be an added advantage.



Four years’ functional experience in an ICT audit or data analysis environment.

Applications:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

See important information regarding applications below. Closing date: July 28 2026 at 11.59pm

July 28 2026 at 11.59pm Enquiries: Contact Ms T Dikokoe on 071 148 4046

Contact Ms T Dikokoe on 071 148 4046 More information: For additional details about the position, including the duties, and the knowledge and skills required, click here to view the job ad on the department of employment & labour’s website.

Assistant director: COID Statutory Services (Three posts available)

Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/8

HR5/1/2/3/8 Remuneration: R487,197 per annum

R487,197 per annum Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by the SAQA in BCom Law or an LLB Law degree.



Admission as an attorney or advocate will be an added advantage.



Valid driving licence.



Four years’ functional experience in a legal or statutory services environment.

Applications:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

See important information regarding applications below. Closing date: July 28 2026 at 11.59pm

July 28 2026 at 11.59pm Enquiries: Contact Mr T Maluleke on 063 642 6450

Contact Mr T Maluleke on 063 642 6450 More information: For additional details about the position, including the duties, and the knowledge and skills required, click here to view the job ad on the department of employment & labour’s website.

How to apply

Use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for. Indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email.

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here.

A separate application form must be completed and submitted for each post applied for.

A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

The Z83 application form and CV only must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment).

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of sections A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

NB:

A separate application form must be completed and submitted for each post applied for.

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by SAQA (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates, including for senior management services, shall undertake two pre-entry assessments. One will be a practical exercise to determine a candidate’s suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements and the other will be an integrity (ethical conduct) assessment.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

Note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. The Employment Equity Plan of the department shall inform employment decisions.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.