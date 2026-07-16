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WATCH LIVE | Jayden Adams memorial service

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Bafana Bafana star, Jayden Adams’s memorial service is underway at the Stellenbosch Town Hall.

The body of the 25-year-old football player was discovered at a property in Military Road, Schotschekloof, on Saturday morning.

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