Happy ending as pensioner is reunited with R2,000 he left behind at ATM

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Ron Sabor (left), who kept the R2,000 safe after it was left behind at an ATM, is pictured with Sydney Lewis after the pension money was returned to its rightful owner.

What began as a search to find the owner of R2,000 left behind at an ATM in Elsies River has ended with a happy reunion.

The family who found the money, whose act of honesty has won praise on social media, confirmed that the money had been returned to its rightful owner.

The search began after Ron Sabor went to an ATM in Halt Road to withdraw his pension and noticed an elderly man walking away. Moments later, R2,000 and a transaction slip were dispensed from the machine.

Instead of quietly keeping the money, the family kept it safe and launched an appeal on Facebook to find its owner, asking him to identify himself using the details on the transaction slip.

Nadine Witbooi told TimesLIVE that the money had been returned to the pensioner.

“R2,000 returned to its rightful owner. Thank you Lord for enabling us as vessels to keep uncle Sydney’s money safe. He was truly grateful and very happy about his pension monies,” she said.

Witbooi said it had been “a stressful past two weeks”, but the family was relieved to finally reunite Sydney Lewis with his pension.

“Uncle Ron did try and get information on the person who lost his money, but sometimes social media is just faster and more effective,” she said.

Ending her update on a positive note, Witbooi added: “All I can say is God is good, all the time! Yes, Elsies River isn’t just all bad news.”

The family’s honesty was widely praised online with many people applauding their efforts to ensure the pensioner’s money was safely returned.

TimesLIVE