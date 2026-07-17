JOB AD | The Information Regulator of South Africa is looking for a CEO

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The five-year CEO contract carries an all-inclusive R2.4m annual package, non negotiable under salary level 16.

The Information Regulator of South Africa is a juristic person established in terms of Section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the Regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice.

It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the Republic of South Africa. The Regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information.

In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 as amended (PAIA).

The Regulator consists of five members, namely the chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by South Africa’s president for a five-year term.

The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis. Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in performing its functions.

In this regard, the Regulator must appoint the chief executive officer and other staff members to assist it in performing its functions.

The regulator is currently hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the vacant position listed below:

Chief executive officer

Employment term: Five-year contract

Reference number: IR1/06/2026

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Woodmead, Johannesburg

Remuneration: R2,446,749 per annum (all-inclusive package and not negotiable) (Salary level 16)

Requirements:

Matric certificate plus a postgraduate qualification in business/public administration/management and legal at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa);

Legal qualification is a requirement;

Eight to 10 years’ experience at senior management level, of which five years were spent at executive level or equivalent; and

Knowledge of corporate governance principles, policy development and implementation.

Skills and competencies needed:

Strategic leadership and direction; financial management; people management and empowerment; communication (writing and verbal); dispute resolution and change management.

Key performance areas:

Provide strategic leadership, management and administrative support to the Information Regulator;

Exercise powers and perform duties and functions in terms of section 48 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 4 of 2013 (POPIA);

Perform duties and responsibilities in terms of section 55 of POPIA;

Performing duties and exercising powers in terms of section 52 (3) of POPIA; and

Manage financial, budgetary control and financial reporting in terms of sections 3844 of the Public Finance Management Act, 1 of 1999.

Applications:

For detailed information on how to apply, visit the Vacancies section of the IRSA website.

Women and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

The closing date for applications is 4pm on July 24 2026.

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).