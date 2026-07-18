Josh Kerr of Britain breaks the men’s mile world record that stood since 1999

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Josh Kerr, of Great Britain, reacts after winning the men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, August. 23, 2023. Stock picture (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

British runner Josh Kerr ran 3 minutes, 42.66 seconds to break the longstanding men’s mile record at a Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday.

Kerr broke Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s mark of 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds, set in Rome in 1999 and then set off on a lap of honour at London Stadium.

Kerr was so dominant on Saturday that he finished just over three seconds clear of American Yared Nuguse in 3:45.69.

The 28-year-old Kerr’s previous best time was 3:45.34 in 2024.

He had targeted the mile race at the Diamond League meet as a main goal in a track season with neither Olympics nor world championships.

The mile is not a championships event yet has iconic status in track history, with the four-minute barrier finally broken in 1954 by another British runner, Roger Bannister.

Kerr was a silver medalist in the 1,500m at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AP