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Josh Kerr of Britain breaks the men’s mile world record that stood since 1999

Associated Press

Associated Press

Josh Kerr, of Great Britain, reacts after winning the men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, August. 23, 2023. Stock picture (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file) (Ashley Landis)

British runner Josh Kerr ran 3 minutes, 42.66 seconds to break the longstanding men’s mile record at a Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday.

Kerr broke Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s mark of 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds, set in Rome in 1999 and then set off on a lap of honour at London Stadium.

Kerr was so dominant on Saturday that he finished just over three seconds clear of American Yared Nuguse in 3:45.69.

The 28-year-old Kerr’s previous best time was 3:45.34 in 2024.

He had targeted the mile race at the Diamond League meet as a main goal in a track season with neither Olympics nor world championships.

The mile is not a championships event yet has iconic status in track history, with the four-minute barrier finally broken in 1954 by another British runner, Roger Bannister.

Kerr was a silver medalist in the 1,500m at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AP

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