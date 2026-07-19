Murdered general’s secret Phala Phala probe

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Protected disclosure documents submitted to parliament reveal that the late deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, whose death is now being treated as a murder, was quietly probing the fallout of the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm before his death.

Crucially, Mfazi was not investigating the theft of the foreign currency.

Instead, Mfazi’s inquiry focused on allegations that crime intelligence funds and state resources were unlawfully diverted to run an off-book covert operation to track the thieves and contain the political fallout.

This is according to the evidence presented by former intelligence analyst Philasande Dotyeni to parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made in 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Because the operation was allegedly run without a registered crime administration system (CAS) docket, it would have fallen outside lawful SAPS procedures.

The 2020/2021 secret services account records — which Mfazi flagged as “missing” during his office of the inspector general of intelligence (OIGI) audit — were, according to Dotyeni, the files needed to prove the unlawful expenditure.

Mfazi’s pocketbook also exposes the scale of alleged corruption during the pandemic.

On December 15 2020 he chaired an internal audit meeting reviewing Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement.

He documented a procurement universe of R1.6bn, flagging systemic governance failures — including verbal approvals without written authorisation, payments processed without stock controls and an estimated R35m in direct irregular losses.

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