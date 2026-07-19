Spazas’ fronting exposed in public protector’s food safety probe

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The PP's report follows an investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various state organs regulating food safety and hygiene standards in the informal business sector, including spaza shops, hawkers, and other food preparation premises. File picture

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South Africans are colluding with foreigners in running spaza shops and street-vendor outlets in Gauteng, some of which have been linked to contaminated food sales, according to the public protector.

Speaking after the release of her report on Friday, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said the systemic shortcomings identified in Gauteng’s food safety sector are not unique to the province and largely mirror challenges experienced around South Africa.

The report follows an investigation into allegations of inadequate enforcement by various state organs regulating food safety and hygiene standards in the informal business sector, including spaza shops, hawkers, and other food preparation premises.

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