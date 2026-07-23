DJ KMat promises something special for ‘Haus of Kühl’ performance

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DJ KMat says being part of 'Haus of Kühl' is an honour. Picture:

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South Africa’s party scene is getting a facelift, and DJ KMat is leading the charge as one of the headliners of this year’s Haus of Kühl tour.

The event, set to take place on Friday at Victoria Yards in Lorentzville, Johannesburg, is expected to be a ticketed, one-night-only celebration of music, street culture and fashion, and DJ KMat plans to bring it all.

She’s remaining tight-lipped about what she’s planning for her set.

“I need to leave it as a surprise. There’s something special we are preparing for the patrons,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When she takes to the decks, fans can expect her “standard procedure of high-energy music while being highly technical”.

Over the past year, DJ KMat has continued to carve her own lane by refusing to limit herself creatively. She said her growth has come from allowing her music to evolve.

“Always keeping an open mind. I want to be moved and I equally want to move people, and that might sometimes be outside the confines of what you typically consume and play.”

Despite her success, she admitted being a woman in the industry has come with challenges, such as “being boxed and pitted among other women when I am an artist beyond my gender”.

But that has not stopped her from making strides.

KMat said fans can look forward to new music and exciting collaborations.

“I’ve partnered with amazing musicians and we’re working on amazing and exciting music. Beyond the music, expect fashion, beauty and cute drinks.”

TimesLIVE