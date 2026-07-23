SARB holds rates amid CPI jump in June

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South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 7%, with four monetary policy committee members favouring the hold and two members preferring a hike of 25 basis points.

Kganyago made the announcement just two days after Stats SA announced on Tuesday that the CPI print for June rose to 5% from 4.5% in May.

Kganyago said the Middle East conflict has escalated, disrupting supply chains and hurting incomes, and that the artificial intelligence boom globally is driving investments in data centres and related infrastructure, having an impact on GDP and capital formation data.

“The inflation outlook has improved slightly since our last meeting, but inflation is still too high while growth is weak. We are setting policy to achieve 3% inflation over time, ensuring the current supply shock does not de-anchor inflation expectations.

“At the same time, we recognise that South Africa’s growth prospects will be driven mainly by domestic reforms. This covers structural interventions such as fixing local government and improving productivity in network sectors like transport and energy. It also includes the macroeconomic goals of sustainable debt and permanently lower inflation.”

He said the SARB’s main contribution will be to stabilise inflation in line with the 3% policy target. He noted that while the Bank of Japan raised rates, central banks in England, China and the US Federal Reserve opted to hold.

In South Africa, first-quarter growth was strong, due to higher net exports. The central bank expects second- and third-quarter growth to be slower, with less consumer appetite and lower domestic investment.

Higher fuel prices have hurt household incomes, and municipal dysfunction is hurting growth, but structural reforms can get South Africa back to a healthy growth trend, he said. Second-half recovery is possible as the shocks wear off, but downside growth risks persist.

TimesLIVE