Xenophobia fuelled by poor leadership, says Motlanthe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing the addressing The Kgalema Motlanthe foundation winter seminar held at JSE in Santon, Johannesburg . Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says governance failures and the lack of sustained economic growth are the reasons why xenophobic violence and social unrest will keep occurring in SA.

Speaking at the Motlanthe Foundation’s winter seminar which is focusing on migration, the former president highlighted competition for limited resources and opportunities among poor communities. He said these were being exploited by “opportunist and populist” political leaders.

“Central government must step up to the plate or you allow all sort of creepy creatures to fill the vacuum,” Motlanthe said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged with the leaders of organisations and traditional leaders instigating anti-illegal foreigner sentiment and xenophobic violence, a move that helped thwart full-blown riots, but Motlanthe said the government should have acted sooner.

“There needs to be a prompt response. Response does not mean you have all the answers but at least the response must show you are listening. We are learning a tough lesson yet again,” Motlanthe said.

He said social unrest related to illegal foreigners and demands for service delivery posed a threat to political and economic stability.

“Xenophobia by definition means fear of strangers and by extension today that means foreigners.

“Tomorrow the people of Soweto may say the same of the people of Alex and then the people of Alex may say the same thing about the people of Sandton,” Motlanthe said.

He said political stability was a precondition for economic stability.

“Political leaders need to know they are not only responsible for the way they lead but also for what is done by those who lead.” Business Day