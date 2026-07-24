Haleon deepens community ties through Med-Lemon’s winter outreach

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Members of Nomvula’s Knitters use their talents to create handcrafted winter essentials while supporting skills development and sustainable livelihoods.

In commemoration of Mandela Day on July 18, this year Med-Lemon returned to Mould Empower Serve (MES) Shelter in Hillbrow for the second consecutive year.

The initiative provided much-needed warmth and comfort through the donation of 100 fleece blankets, scarves and beanies, three handcrafted hero blankets, and warm, nourishing soup to residents facing Johannesburg’s chilly season.

Blankets, scarves and beanies offered practical winter relief to residents at MES Shelter on Mandela Day. (Haleon)

With homelessness leaving many communities particularly vulnerable during winter, the initiative aimed at addressing immediate needs while supporting the longer-term work the shelter undertakes to restore dignity and create pathways towards independence.

From brand purpose to practical support

As a brand associated with warmth, relief and comfort during cold and flu season, Med-Lemon’s Mandela Day initiative reflects a broader commitment to extending care beyond the medicine cabinet.

Haleon and Med-Lemon employees participated in the activation by serving meals, spending time with clients, and contributing to the handcrafting of the hero blankets.

Their involvement translated the brand’s promise of ease and support into direct, practical care for people facing difficult circumstances during Johannesburg’s coldest months.

Returning to MES for a second year reflects our commitment to building partnerships that can make a real difference over time — Med-Lemon brand manager Mbavhalelo Thenga

Med-Lemon brand manager Mbavhalelo Thenga says the company has always stood for relief and comfort as a brand.

“Mandela Day gives us an opportunity to extend that meaning in a practical way by supporting communities with dignity, care and consistency. Returning to MES for a second year reflects our commitment to building partnerships that can make a real difference over time,” she says.

Building lasting partnership

As the company behind Med-Lemon, Haleon is committed to delivering everyday health with humanity through trusted brands that support people in their daily lives.

This commitment includes working with community organisations to help improve access to care, protection and opportunities where these are needed most.

Handcrafted hero blankets reflect the care and collaboration behind a community initiative focused on warmth, dignity and meaningful support. (Haleon)

The continued collaboration demonstrates that Mandela Day service can extend beyond a once-off activation and develop into a sustained community joint effort.

The initiative also continues Med-Lemon’s partnership with Nomvula’s Knitters, a St Francis Bay-based social enterprise that trains and employs disadvantaged women through knitting.

Together with Haleon and MES, the organisations share a commitment to combining immediate support with opportunities that promote long-term empowerment.

A shared commitment to dignity

MES works to restore dignity and create sustainable pathways towards independence for vulnerable communities. Partnerships such as this help strengthen their ability to respond to urgent needs while supporting residents as they work towards greater stability and self-reliance.

As we honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy of service, Med-Lemon’s initiative is a reminder that meaningful contribution is built not only through moments of giving, but through ongoing commitment, practical action and collaboration.

This article was sponsored by Haleon South Africa.