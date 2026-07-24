JOB AD | Compensation Fund comissioner

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The Compensation Fund is looking for its next commissioner. If you have the vision, leadership, and strategic expertise to lead the fund's operations, submit your application today.

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour (DEL) is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the following position.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan.

Commissioner: Compensation Fund

Reference number: HR4/26/07/01/CF

Remuneration: R1,885,710 per annum (all-inclusive salary package)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) in business management, finance, accounting or operational management.

Eight years of experience at a senior managerial level.

Knowledge:

DEL and Compensation Fund strategies and goals.

DEL and Compensation Fund service delivery models.

Risk management and corporate governance.

Budgeting and financial management.

Relevant stakeholders.

Relevant legislation, principles and regulations: Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Customer Service (Batho Pele) Principles, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulations, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Public Service Act, Public Service Regulations, Promotion of Access to Information Act, Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, Constitution of South Africa, Road Accident Fund Act and Unemployment Insurance Act.

Competencies, skills and attributes:

Communication (verbal and written).

Computer literacy.

Strategic leadership and planning.

Programme and project management.

Financial management.

Change management.

Knowledge management.

Service delivery innovation.

Managing interpersonal conflict and problem solving.

Decision-making.

Accountability.

People management and empowerment.

Internal and external environmental awareness.

Duties:

Determine the fund strategy, vision, mission and value and develop strategic plans.

Lead and strategically direct the operations of the fund.

Apply a broad legal understanding in regulatory compliance.

Represent the fund in relevant internal and external structures, and maintain stakeholders’ relations to enhance the value of fund.

Establish and maintain appropriate internal controls and corporate governance.

Champion institutional transformation and organisational change to deliver on service delivery commitments.

Strengthen the institutional capacity of the fund.

Manage senior management team.

Applications

Applications quoting the relevant reference number must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here.

A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

How to submit your application:

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resource Management, and marked for the attention of the sub-directorate: Human Resources Planning Practices and Administration, Compensation Fund, can be submitted via email: Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Include the job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email.

All applications must include a Z83 application form and CV only, submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). Zipped, IMG and JPEG documents will not be accepted.

Closing date: June 31 2026 at 11.59pm.

Enquires: Contact Mr JM Ledwaba on 072 591 9784

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents or use of the incorrect email address, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by Saqa (only when shortlisted).

The requirements for applications for Senior Management Service (SMS) posts include the successful completion of an SMS Pre-entry programme (Nyukela) as endorsed by the National School of Government (NSG).

Prior to appointment, a candidate should therefore have proof that they have registered for the pre-entry certificate and have completed the course.



The cost for Nyukela is at the applicant’s own expense.



The course is available via the NSG website under the name “Certificate for entry into the SMS”. Click here for the full details.

All shortlisted candidates, including for SMS posts, shall undertake two pre-entry assessments. One will be a practical exercise to determine a candidate’s suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements and the other will be an integrity (ethical conduct) assessment.

For all SMS appointments, the selection panel will recommend suitable candidate(s) to attend generic managerial competencies using the mandated department of public service & administration SMS competency assessment tools.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised post.

Note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. The Employment Equity Plan of the department shall inform employment decisions.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.