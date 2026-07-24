Mandla N chases millions in TV loan row

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Black Brain Pictures founder Mandla Ngcongwane, better known as Mandla N, says that after his company stepped in to bail out two cash-strapped production companies in December, they have stopped taking his calls when he seeks repayment.

In June last year, Bakwena Productions failed to pay some actors working on its 13-part drama series Pound 4 Pound, which aired on the BET channel, and the matter was taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Similarly, the cast of BET’s Queendom, headed by Clive Morris Productions (CMP), went on a production break after they too were not paid.

Ngcongwane said he approached Paramount Africa — the regional subsidiary of Paramount Global that was responsible for managing and distributing the BET brand and its localised programming across Africa — after receiving numerous complaints, and stepped in with a loan of R4.2m to Bakwena Productions and another to CMP.

It’s sad that when people need money they’ll be there and talk the talk, but when it’s time to pay they don’t take your calls. — Mandla Ngcongwane, Black Brain Pictures founder

He said both productions were expected to repay the loans in January but have since gone silent.

“We stepped in because all the crew, actors and everybody said they had not been paid. We basically bailed people out on Queendom; now they’ve got amnesia and they don’t take our calls,” Ngcongwane told the Sunday Times.

“It’s sad that when people need money they’ll be there and talk the talk, but when it’s time to pay they don’t take your calls. We’re pursuing everything legally.”

Bakwena Productions’ telenovela Pimville was recently discontinued on SABC 2.

“We’re very disappointed as Black Brain. We’re disappointed at them and their growth. We even wonder if we’ll get our money [back],” Ngcongwane said. “This doesn’t move the industry forward or give clients confidence in black production companies, and we were [trying to help] black production companies with Pound 4 Pound and Queendom."

Ngcongwane has been in the entertainment industry since he was 19 and says he has watched it evolve. Now 46, he employs more than 600 people annually.

“I’ve been here for what feels like my whole life. There’s a lot to filmmaking, and a lot of people look at the glamorous side and think it comes easy. It’s like running a big logistics business. I’ve invested in the craft, bought land, equipment and studios.”

Paramount Africa officially shut down its operations and closed its South African offices late last year, leading to the discontinuation of several localised TV channels on platforms such as DStv.

The company’s former senior vice-president, Monde Twala, told the Sunday Times that “it would not be appropriate for me to comment on their business arrangement.”

Bakwena Productions publicist Simphiwe Majola confirmed the dispute.

“As a matter of principle, our clients do not engage in or litigate commercial matters through the media. We can confirm that the matter is being addressed through the appropriate channels,” Majola said.

“At this stage, it would be premature and inappropriate to comment further on the specifics. We trust that the necessary processes will allow for a constructive and professional resolution.”

CMP confirmed it was in business rescue.

Charles Phiri, the senior business rescue practitioner for CMP, said: “The company is presently subject to business rescue proceedings. I acknowledge the claim from Black Brain, with whom I have had discussions through their representatives.

“All creditor repayments will be made in accordance with the business rescue plan, which will be published by the end of June.”

Ngcongwane told the Sunday Times that the government should take note of this situation and consider regulating the entertainment industry, which he said is plagued by recurring problems of nonpayment and financial mismanagement.

“We need government support because our industry is not regulated, and we get substandard pay from a big contract point of view,” he said.