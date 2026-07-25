Gloves come off in ugly boardroom battle over R25m payout

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The boardroom warfare surrounding Gauteng construction giant Temi Construction has exploded into an extraordinary corporate battle, with chair Eddie Majozi accusing his former chief executive, Nazreen Pitamber, of orchestrating a campaign to seize control of the company and extort R25m from him.

In May, the Sunday Times reported that Majozi had turned to the Johannesburg high court, alleging that Pitamber extracted R25m from him through threats, pressure and intimidation. Majozi’s founding affidavit claims Pitamber wielded a so-called “dirt file” as leverage, allegedly threatening to expose explosive and damaging information unless he paid up.

The court papers allege Majozi was pressured into signing a “settlement agreement” and handing over R25m to Pitamber, a former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor. The payments were allegedly made in five instalments between April and August 2023. Majozi alleges that in one meeting, Pitamber’s husband, Kishoor Pitamber, threatened to have him arrested by the Hawks if he didn’t sign the settlement agreement.

Majozi has also opened a criminal case of extortion against Pitamber.

His allegations are reinforced by former Temi board chair Bhekumuzi Zulu, who said in a confirmatory affidavit that the events culminating in the R25m settlement bore the hallmarks of criminal conduct and that no rational board would have sanctioned such an exorbitant payout.

I accepted his assurances in good faith and did not believe he would not honour his commitments

Pitamber’s answering affidavit, filed last month, contains an entirely different narrative. She claims the R25m was not extracted through threats or coercion but was part of a negotiated settlement after Majozi allegedly broke an undocumented “gentleman’s agreement”.

“Majozi gave me an undertaking that I have referred to as the ‘gentleman’s agreement’. The undertaking was simple. If, through my efforts as CEO, the applicant’s turnover exceeded R500m during a financial year after my appointment, I would receive 50% shareholding in the applicant. I asked that this be reduced to writing. Majozi gave me his assurances, and the matter was left as a verbal agreement. I accepted that. I now know that I should not have. I accepted his assurances in good faith and did not believe he would not honour his commitments.”

Pitamber argues that when Majozi realised she would easily meet the R500m revenue threshold, he sought to oust her. As a result, she claims in court papers, she agreed to waive her 50% shareholding in Temi Construction in exchange for R25m.

Pitamber has also advanced a theory on why Majozi is now demanding she pay back the R25m. She claims that after she parted ways with Temi Construction, Majozi recorded the R25m in the company’s books as a loan to her — not a settlement — a fact he did not disclose to JT Evolve, his new business partners. She insists, even though she acknowledges that this is a theory she can’t prove, that Majozi is now hauling her to court to prove to JT Evolve that the money was extorted from him and that he is doing something to recover it.

But in his replying affidavit, filed earlier this month, Majozi shreds Pitamber’s arguments, saying her claim that he had promised her 50% of Temi Construction’s shares was not documented anywhere.

“Adv Nazreen says that there was some sort of ‘gentlemen’s agreement ... She provides no proof, as it doesn’t exist.

“No such agreement was concluded and the lack of any detail in the affidavit of Adv Nazreen is telling.”

He insists that, in any event, Pitamber did not reach the R500m revenue threshold that would have entitled her to 50% of Temi’s shares. He attached audited financial statements showing this.

Majozi challenged the credibility of Pitamber’s version, saying he could not have promised her a 50% stake in the entity because the shares were never his to distribute. According to his filing, Temi Construction is owned by a company that falls under a trust structure, leaving him without the power to grant such a shareholding. “I therefore could not, acting alone, have promised or given any of the trust-held shares to Adv Nazreen.”

He also shot down Pitamber’s assertion that he had the sole authority to sign the R25m settlement agreement as Temi Construction had no board, attaching company registration records showing the company had an active board when the agreement was signed. He insists the settlement agreement is null and void as it was not authorised and approved by his board.

Pitamber also alleged that the fact that Majozi continued to work with her and her husband for three years after their fallout was proof that he had fabricated the extortion story. In response, Majozi said commercial agreements had to be honoured. He added that relations between him and the Pitambers had deteriorated and were so strained that he had to appoint proxies to deal with them in connection with other projects.

The court documents include a standoff between Majozi and Pitamber over an alleged 3.56am SMS threatening Majozi’s daughter, which he blames on Pitamber. She denies the claim, alleging Majozi fabricated the threat.

In her affidavit, Pitamber cites an independent forensic analysis conducted by private investigations firm SPI Investigations. Its cyber-forensic probe revealed that the phone number used was Rica-registered to a primary school employee residing in North West province, with whom Pitamber and her colleagues maintain they have no connection.

Call logs retrieved during the investigation, Pitamber argued, also showed that Majozi was in active, repeated telephonic contact with the number up to seven times throughout January 2025 and that, most significantly, records also indicate that Majozi placed a call to the suspect number at 3.51am on the day of the incident.

“That call lasted one minute and 36 seconds … Majozi presents the SMS as an unsolicited threat from a stranger acting on my instructions. He does not mention that he had been in contact with the number for days. He does not mention that he placed a call to the number five minutes before the SMS was sent.”

But, in his answering affidavit, Majozi alleges that Pitamber’s version and the forensic report are material falsehoods that now necessitate that the matter be referred for oral evidence.

He appended two verified data logs from MTN and Vodacom, which showed that no phone calls took place between his number and the number that sent the threatening SMS.

His conduct offends the code of conduct of the South African Police Service ... and constitutes misconduct

The data logs were obtained by police as part of investigations into a criminal complaint lodged by Majozi at the time of the SMS threat. They are crucial in that they appear to undermine Pitamber’s version that there were seven calls between the number and Majozi’s number.

“Adv Nazreen and any person who allegedly obtained, prepared, generated or supplied the purported cellphone record must be subjected to cross-examination. The chain of custody, authenticity and source of the alleged record must be tested against the MTN records,” Majozi says in his affidavit.

“I say, unequivocally, that the alleged seven calls did not occur ... Captain Baloyi also confirms (in a separate affidavit) that the Vodacom records reflect that, on 23 January 2025, the only communication transmitted from [the] cellular number to me was one SMS communication,” he added.

In response to the claims, Pitamber’s attorney Shaheed Dollie said they would not comment because it was inappropriate to discuss documents that are currently before the high court.

Dollie accused Majozi of colluding with the police officer investigating his criminal complaint into the threat.

“In doing so, he has deployed, for the benefit of a private litigant, the fruits of official telecommunications records obtained under powers of compulsion conferred for the purposes of a criminal investigation. His conduct offends the code of conduct of the South African Police Service ... and constitutes misconduct,” Dollie added.