No let-up for Andrea Johnson as fallout begins after Madlanga debacle

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The fallout from Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson’s collapse at the Madlanga commission this week has begun, with suspended police crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo positioning to have criminal charges against him withdrawn.

His co-accused, Brig Dineo Mokwele, whose appointment is at the centre of the fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and other police top brass, on Friday lodged a complaint against Johnson with the Idac ombudsman, retired judge Takalani Raulinga.

And watchdog body the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says all active Idac cases will now require “an independent review” if the directorate is to salvage any credibility.

In the meantime, Johnson remains at work, with President Cyril Ramaphosa — who holds her fate in his hands — “looking at the matter”, according to presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Khumalo, along with co-accused Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba, Maj-Gen Precious Madondo and Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala believe this week’s testimony by Johnson proved the concerns they had raised in April in their representations, which National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi is considering.

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. (Freddy Mavunda)

Lawyer Sihle Hlongwane, who represents Khumalo, Lushaba, Madondo and Lekalakala, said they were awaiting Mothibi’s decision before considering their next move. They had learned that Mothibi had appointed an independent panel to consider the matter and they were “confident of the outcome”.

“We will afford the NDPP space as we have faith in it to properly consider the representations,” Hlongwane said.

He said the issues raised in their representations had played themselves out this week. “We have always believed that the case against our clients was a nonstarter. All our clients want is to do their job, not to be dragged to court to respond to frivolous charges,” Hlongwane said.

In a six-page letter, seen by the Sunday Times, Mokwele’s lawyer, James Ndebele, raised concerns about Johnson’s conduct and how Mokwele was unfairly treated.

Brig Dineo Mokwele. (X/@CrimeWatch_RSA)

“The complaint concerns serious allegations of misconduct, abuse of prosecutorial authority, failure to exercise prosecutorial powers in good faith, and conduct incompatible with the constitutional obligations resting upon every member of the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA], particularly the head of Idac,” the letter states.

It says Johnson’s evidence between Monday and Thursday was the “immediate catalyst for this complaint”, as her testimony “demonstrated that material assumptions concerning our client, which were advanced publicly and relied upon, were without proper factual foundation”.

“In particular, advocate Johnson conceded that she did not know what qualifications our client possesses. Despite that admitted ignorance, she nevertheless accepted that our client is, in fact, unqualified for the senior position she presently occupies. This concession is irreconcilable,” the letter states.

It also emerged that Idac had breached several provisions of the NPA Act in the process.

Johnson admitted that the complaint about Mokwele’s appointment by National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams lacked sufficient substance to support suspicions of corruption. The NPA Act requires that matters investigated by the directorate stipulate the grounds on which the suspicion is based.

Although Adams made a serious allegation falling within the directorate’s mandate, she said, further analysis of his affidavit did not substantiate a basis for his suspicion of corruption as required by the NPA Act.

Johnson made several concessions. She apologised for describing Mokwele as a “token appointment” despite not having seen her application for the position.

“I now see that the facts I received were incorrect,” Johnson said, explaining that the statement in her affidavit had been based on a briefing from the directorate’s investigation team.

However, she had “no independent recollection” of how an investigation into four crime intelligence officers was expanded to involve 12 people.

Johnson could not say who provided the additional names that featured in the authorisation for the investigation she signed and issued.

Several governance and anticorruption organisations have already called for Johnson’s removal. Civil society organisation Public Interest South Africa has referred her to the Legal Practice Council and called for her suspension.

I don’t think the individuals [at Idac] can survive given the testimony that we had, but the institution does not need to be buried — Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive secretary

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said he had expected Johnson to face difficult questioning after the testimony of senior Idac investigator Brian Padayachee last week.

“I expected Johnson to struggle, but not to the extent that she did. It is clear that Idac did not meet the ethical standards one expects ... it’s been an amazing turn of events.”

Idac is too important to be allowed to fail because of its leadership,” Naidoo said. “We have to make a distinction between individuals and the institution. I don’t think the individuals [at Idac] can survive given the testimony that we had, but the institution does not need to be buried.”

Wits School of Governance Prof Alex van den Heever said Johnson “must answer for the use of intrusive state power. Her right against self-incrimination must be respected, but its invocation leaves central allegations unanswered. It is not proof of guilt; it is proof that business as usual is untenable,” Van den Heever said.

“Advocate Johnson should be removed from operational control and placed on precautionary suspension pending a genuinely independent fitness inquiry. Every affected investigation must be reviewed.”

Van den Heever added that it is important for Idac to survive, “but its current leadership need not. Disbanding it would weaken the fight against corruption, but shielding its leadership would destroy it.”

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said the commission has exposed weaknesses in governance, record-keeping and accountability within Idac.

“There’s a need for an independent review of the cases potentially affected by the evidence before the commission,” he said.

The institution will only be able to survive through a leadership change. Mothibi and Raulinga need to “play a role in driving reform going forward, as well as overseeing an independent review of the cases potentially affected by the evidence before the commission.”