Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara cleared and reinstated

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Arena Holdings has reinstated Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara following the conclusion of an independent investigation commissioned by the company, arising from a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) statement regarding the use of funds from a National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant.

In its statement in April, the SIU claimed that part of the funds, meant for a media training project, had been “diverted” to Sefara’s company Unscripted Communication. The SIU said the funds, initially granted to Todi Media, which contracted Sefara’s company, had not been used for their intended purpose.

Arena subsequently placed Sefara on special leave and commissioned an independent investigation, which was conducted by Werksmans Attorneys.

In their just-released findings, Werksmans took issue with the SIU’s findings, which, it said, were “spawned by a woefully inadequate investigation”, and were “manifestly false”. Investigators found that the funds disbursed to Sefara’s company, amounting to R550,000, had indeed been used for the intended training conference and had not been misappropriated.

Werksmans criticised the SIU for its “dismissive” attitude to Sefara’s representations to it.

The investigation encompassed a perusal of documentation from Sefara to prove that the training project had indeed taken place, and was organised by him.

In addition to interviews with Sefara and his written statements, investigators also considered the service contract between Unscripted Communication and Todi Media, correspondence between him and the SIU, as well as that between the SIU and Sefara’s attorneys. They also accessed relevant financial statements and digital information from Sefara’s devices.

We reiterate our commitment to principles of fairness and truth, while we continue to serve our audience without fear or prejudice in the pursuit of a just society. — Pule Molebeledi, Arena Holdings CEO

In a statement yesterday, Arena Holdings said the investigation had “found no evidence that the R550,000 paid to Unscripted Communication was diverted, misappropriated or received without services being rendered”. Nor was there evidence of misconduct by Sefara. The company noted that Sefara was neither a company employee nor a practising journalist at the time, and that the SIU had stated to his lawyers that he was never the subject of its investigation into the NLC funding issue.

While respecting “the vital constitutional and statutory role of the SIU”, the company said it equally had “a responsibility to consider all available evidence, act fairly and make decisions about employees on a demonstrable factual basis”.

Arena Holdings CEO Pule Molebeledi added: “We reiterate our commitment to principles of fairness and truth, while we continue to serve our audience without fear or prejudice in the pursuit of a just society.”