The war room that never was

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Before his resignation as PIC chair, deputy finance minister David Masondo is believed to have proposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa the creation of a clandestine war room comprising trusted allies who would publicly defend him and seek to change the narrative and public perception around the Phala Phala matter.

According to well-placed sources, the proposed group would have included Masondo himself; ANC veteran and strategist Joel Netshitenzhe; Ramaphosa adviser and NEC member Bejani Chauke; ministers in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; as well as international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.

According to sources familiar with the proposal, the group would have been responsible for defending Ramaphosa through media interviews, engaging consistently with ANC membership and big business, and speaking publicly on the Phala Phala matter in an effort to change the prevailing negative perception.

Masondo is believed to have formally briefed Ramaphosa on the proposal earlier this week in an attempt to formalise the structure.

It was not immediately clear what the president’s response was. By Wednesday, however, Ramaphosa is believed to have already decided to fire Masondo.

There was also pushback from people in Ramaphosa’s inner circle about Masondo’s true intention for proposing the war room.

What he’s trying to do is use this war room, and all those people in it, for his own personal benefit. He’s trying to use this thing as a defence mechanism for his issues at PIC

Those opposed to the idea said he was using it to ingratiate himself with the president as a form of protection from the retribution that might come his way as a result of the PIC crisis.

“What he’s trying to do is use this war room, and all those people in it, for his own personal benefit. He’s trying to use this thing as a defence mechanism for his issues at PIC,” said a source aware of the war room.

“But he’s clearly doing it for himself. Why now, when he’s in trouble? There’s serious pushback against this move, especially because it’s being brought and led by him.”

There were already complaints about Masondo’s handling of the PIC matter, the source said.

“[Among them is the allegation] that he didn’t inform the minister of the intention to suspend the CEO. Both the now-suspended CEO and the minister first heard about the suspension in the media.”