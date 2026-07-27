Resignation won’t stop probe into ex-Idac boss Andrea Johnson

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Former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda\Business Day

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Advocate Andrea Johnson’s resignation as head of the NPA’s anti-corruption unit does not mean she is off the hook from an investigation by the oversight body overseeing the unit’s work.

This is according to the office of retired judge Takalani Raulinga, which confirmed to Sowetan on Monday that its investigation into complaints against Johnson would continue despite her resignation as head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

“This is a matter of significant public interest. For senior public officials, resignation does not bring an end to accountability, and Parliament has previously criticised the practice of officials avoiding disciplinary consequences by resigning,” said Tiyisela Mpuzana, the office’s media liaison.

“The same principle applies in this matter. The office will continue to assess the available evidence and complete its investigation. Her resignation does not prevent the office from finalising its investigation and preparing a comprehensive report.”

This comes after lawyers for Brig Dineo Mokwele filed a complaint against Johnson over the manner in which Idac pursued fraud and corruption charges against her.

Mokwele and other senior officers from SAPS crime intelligence were arrested last year over allegations that she had fraudulently secured her appointment by misrepresenting her credentials for an engineering-related post within the unit.

Her legal team is challenging the basis on which the prosecution was authorised and the fairness of the process that led to her arrest and charging.

Last Thursday, Johnson conceded at the Madlang commission that the anchoring accusation of Mokwele not being qualified for an engineering-related position was not factually correct.

Johnson received significant backlash following the admission and, on Sunday, asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi to accept her resignation with immediate effect. Ramaphosa has since accepted her resignation.

Mpuzana said Johnson’s resignation only affects internal disciplinary proceedings. “An investigation is a fact-finding process that examines events that occurred during an official’s tenure and enables the employer to consider the appropriate steps available.”

He said where an investigation reveals possible criminal conduct, the matter may be referred for criminal prosecution. “If the conduct gives rise to civil liability, the department may take the necessary steps to recover any losses or damages suffered.”

In her letter, Johnson said she had endured unprecedented attacks in her personal and professional capacity over the past five months. The attacks, she said, had brought a significant amount of negative attention not only to her but to Idac as well as the NPA.

“Much of the attacks revolve and arise out of the cases Idac has conducted against officials of crime intelligence. I am currently testifying at the [Madlanga] commission, and again, the issues there relate largely to those matters.

“This in itself, let alone the attacks on me, does not sit well with me. I have given 30 years of service to an organisation I love dearly. I cannot be the reason that there is so much negative attention and reputational risk to Idac and the NPA.”

Johnson said the allegations against her had yet to be proven. However, that would again require the setting up of a commission, a process she said would be both costly and time-consuming.

“The outcome of a commission into my fitness to hold office can go either way, as we have seen with the (Andrew) Chauke matter. That hearing also placed the NPA under scrutiny and cost a substantial amount of money, and he has now returned to work.”

Chauke, the South Gauteng director of public prosecutions, was suspended last year after former NDPP Shamila Batohi accused him of making politically motivated prosecutorial decisions.

He was recently cleared following an inquiry.

Sowetan