Medshield makes partners for life with healthy membership growth

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Kevin Aron, Medshield Medical Scheme principal officer, says sustained membership growth reflects the scheme's continued value to members.

Medshield Medical Scheme has announced its audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 2025.

The statements highlight another year of sustainable member growth, strong governance, and continued investment in accessible, high-quality healthcare for members.

The scheme presented the results at its annual general meeting in Randburg on July 31.

Despite a challenging economic environment and ongoing affordability pressures facing South African consumers, Medshield strengthened its position as one of the country’s leading self-administered open medical schemes.

The scheme delivered positive membership growth and maintained a robust solvency position well above regulatory requirements. It continued to enhance members’ access to healthcare through innovation, digital engagement and service excellence.

Financial resilience and sustainability

Medshield recorded insurance revenue of R4.21bn for the year ended December 31 2025. This compares to R3.90bn in 2024. The scheme maintained total assets of R3.12bn.

Accumulated funds attributable to members for future benefits reached R2.62bn. These results reflect a strong and sustainable financial position.

A key indicator of the scheme’s sustainability is its 53% solvency ratio, more than double the required statutory minimum of 25%.

This reserve offers protection against healthcare inflation, economic uncertainty, and industry challenges. The scheme benefitted from prudent investment and strict governance. Member funds are protected, supporting benefit sustainability.

Commenting on the results, Medshield principal officer Kevin Aron said: “Healthcare funding continues to operate in an increasingly complex environment characterised by increased utilisation of healthcare services, rising healthcare costs, affordability pressures and uncertain policy developments.”

Against this backdrop, Medshield remained focused on its core purpose — ensuring members had access to sustainable, affordable and quality healthcare while protecting the long-term financial strength of the scheme, Aron said.

Strong membership growth and a healthier risk profile

One of the Medshield’s most notable achievements in 2025 was its positive organic membership growth. The scheme recorded growth over 11 consecutive months, resulting in a 4.5% increase in membership.

This growth continues into 2026 and contributes positively to the scheme’s risk profile. Medshield maintained an average beneficiary age of 37 years and pensioner ratio of 13%.

“Membership growth remains one of the most important indicators of a medical scheme’s relevance and value proposition,” said Aron. “The fact that Medshield achieved sustained growth during a difficult economic period demonstrates that members recognise the value, service and healthcare access we provide.”

Delivering healthcare when members need it most

Throughout 2025, Medshield continued delivering on its commitment to fund quality healthcare for members and their families.

It paid R2.6bn for hospital claims and more than R4bn in claims during the year. It approved nearly 36,000 hospital admissions. Over 50,000 beneficiaries received support through chronic medication programmes.

Members continued benefitting from access to healthcare professionals and specialist services nationwide. Medshield also maintained a strong focus on healthcare affordability through active healthcare management programmes, provider partnerships and ongoing benefit optimisation initiatives.

Digital innovation and service excellence

Member experience remained a key strategic priority throughout 2025. The scheme invested in digital engagement channels and service enhancements to improve accessibility, convenience and responsiveness.

During the year, members were able to engage with the scheme digitally through the Medshield website, mobile application, WhatsApp support and self-service platforms.

We keep investing in solutions that make healthcare administration simpler and more accessible — Kevin Aron, Medshield principal officer

At the same time, Medshield maintained a commitment to personalised service through its contact centres and branch network. This ensured members could access assistance through their preferred channel.

“A balanced approach that combines technology-enabled convenience with personalised human support remains central to our member experience strategy.

“Members expect immediate access to information and services. We keep investing in solutions that make healthcare administration simpler and more accessible,” says Aron.

Governance and responsible stewardship

The scheme’s Board of Trustees remains committed to the highest standards of governance, transparency and accountability.

Medshield aligns its governance framework with recognised best-practice principles. It maintains its oversight of risk management, compliance, financial stewardship and member interests.

Board chairperson Andries Labuscagne comments that the scheme remains financially robust, strategically focused and well positioned to navigate future challenges while continuing to deliver value to members.

“Medshield’s performance during 2025 demonstrates the strength of our governance structures, the dedication of management and employees, and our unwavering focus on protecting member interests,” he says.

Looking ahead

As the healthcare environment evolves, Medshield will advance sustainable growth and affordability, focusing on innovation, member value, and expanded access through new products, partnerships, and ongoing digital transformation.

“Our purpose remains unchanged. We are committed to partnering with our members throughout their healthcare journey as their partner for life, ensuring they have access to sustainable, affordable and quality healthcare when they need it most,” Aron concludes.

This article was sponsored by Medshield.