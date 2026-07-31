Africa

Nigeria destroys 2,819 seized illicit arms in security crackdown

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Recovered, illicitly acquired, decommissioned and unserviceable firearms burn during a public destruction exercise organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30 2026. Picture: (Marvellous Durowaiye)

Nigeria’s arms control agency said on Thursday it destroyed 2,819 illicit, obsolete and decommissioned weapons in a bid to curb insecurity fuelled by the proliferation of illegal arms.

Agency chief Johnson Kokumo said the weapons were destroyed beyond recovery in a public exercise aimed at preventing them from re-entering circulation.

The destruction comes as Nigeria battles banditry, kidnappings, insurgency and communal violence, which authorities say are sustained by the proliferation of illicit weapons.

Officials said more than 21,000 illicit weapons have been seized since the agency was established in 2021 and more than 19,000 destroyed to keep them out of circulation permanently.

Reuters


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