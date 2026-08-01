Driving licence overhaul finally shifts gear

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Scores of people stand in long queues at the Langlaagte testing centre in Amalgam, Johannesburg, hoping to renew their driving licences.

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Lobby groups have welcomed the government’s decision to extend the validity of driving licences from five to 10 years, with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) describing it as “a victory for motorists and for common sense”.

The extension applies to licences for light motor vehicles and motorcycles (codes A, A1, B and EB), minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Thursday.

She said heavy and commercial vehicle licences (codes C1, C, EC1 and EC) would remain on a five-year renewal cycle, while professional driving permits (PrDPs) would continue to be renewed every two years.

Drivers of light vehicles will still be required to renew their driving licence cards every five years until the amended regulations are formally gazetted and implemented. The transport department has not yet confirmed when this will happen, or whether the change will apply only to newly issued cards or also to those already in circulation.

Outa said the move was a long-overdue reform that would reduce the administrative burden on motorists.

“The government has finally accepted that forcing motorists through an inefficient renewal system every five years wastes time and money without making our roads safer,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

The civil action group first called for the extension in September 2020, when Covid restrictions disrupted licensing services and contributed to a backlog of expired driving licence cards. It argued that the five-year renewal cycle placed unnecessary pressure on a licensing system already affected by inefficiency, corruption allegations and poor service delivery.

In research covering driving licence validity periods in 35 countries across six regions, Outa found an average validity period of 8.5 years, with renewal intervals ranging from three to 20 years. It also surveyed 3,685 South African motorists in 2021, with respondents highlighting problems including ineffective online booking systems, long queues, poor staff attitudes and alleged bribery.

The organisation presented its findings to then transport minister Fikile Mbalula in March 2022 and said it continued to advocate for reform as renewal backlogs and card-printing failures persisted.

“The government took far too long to act, despite having the evidence and the power to address this unnecessary administrative burden. We are nevertheless pleased that it has arrived at the right decision,” said Duvenage.

There is no evidence that renewable licence cards have improved road safety — Rob Handfield-Jones, MD of driving skills training company driving.co.za

Rob Handfield-Jones, MD of driving skills training company driving.co.za, questioned the value of renewable licence cards altogether.

“There is no evidence that renewable licence cards have improved road safety. In fact, the fatality rate doubled between 1998 — when they were introduced — and 2006. It has probably doubled again since then," he said.

“The causes are the dated quality of the underlying licence test and corruption in the licensing system rather than issues around renewal, which is basically a bureaucratic formality.”

Physical driving licence cards are due to be complemented — and eventually replaced — by digital versions in the next few years as part of the government’s MyMzansi app. The initiative aims to improve security and convenience while reducing reliance on the country’s single card printer, which frequently breaks down, causing backlogs.

Apart from removing the need for motorists to visit licensing centres and queue in person, the NaTIS-integrated digital renewal process could help reduce licence fraud, counterfeiting and administrative corruption by enabling secure digital verification.

Digital licensing could also significantly reduce waiting times, eliminating the weeks or months motorists sometimes wait for cards to be printed. A prototype of the MyMzansi platform was demonstrated in November by communications minister Solly Malatsi, who showed how motorists could renew their licences digitally within minutes.

The initial rollout of digitised driving licences could begin next year, with wider national implementation expected by 2028. Physical cards will remain available for motorists who do not have smartphones.