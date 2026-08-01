High court smackdown for Joburg plan to monetise municipal sport clubs

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The Killarney Country Club won its court battle against the City of Johannesburg.

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A landmark high court ruling in favour of the historic Killarney Country Club (KCC) has dealt a severe legal blow to the City of Johannesburg’s plans to commercialise or terminate low-cost municipal sports club leases.

In a decisive judgment, the court set aside the Johannesburg Property Company’s (JPC’s) cancellation of the club’s long-term lease.

Crucially, the court established a vital legal precedent: nonprofit sports clubs are public-facing social and sporting institutions, and nominal rental rates are legally justified because the primary consideration is the public benefit, community access and infrastructure maintenance these clubs provide on behalf of the city.

For nonprofit sports facilities across Joburg currently caught in an administrative and legal limbo, the court verdict provides an essential shield.

Pat Carolin, club manager of Bryanston Sports Club and co-ordinator of Joh-Public Sports and Rec, representing affected municipal sports clubs, said the judgment validated the essential role community sports facilities play across the metro.

“The most important parts of the judgment are the judicial recognition of the Killarney club’s role in society — the club is not a commercial enterprise but a public-facing social and sporting institution. The nominal rental exists because the true quid pro quo is public benefit,” he said.

However, he warned that despite the court victory, the JPC appears to be pivoting to stall tactics while actively searching for technical defaults to circumvent the legal precedent.

Carolin revealed that the JPC was already dodging direct engagement with club leadership.

“We have set up two meetings with the general manager of leasing management and sales at JPC. He never arrived for the first one, and cancelled the second one week in advance with no reason or new date proposed. I believe the same [manager] has approached some of the other leased clubs in the area, looking for potential breaches of lease so they can look at cancelling existing leases.”

We are concerned that they want their bread to be buttered on both sides — get the rent and have the tenant pay for the upkeep — Pat Carolin, club manager of Bryanston Sports Club and co-ordinator of Joh-Public Sports and Rec

Carolin reiterated that clubs were already heavily subsidising the municipality by funding their own capital infrastructure and daily maintenance.

“We are providing a service to the community; that is our mandate, and so we should not be commercialised or pay market rates. We are concerned that they want their bread to be buttered on both sides — get the rent and have the tenant pay for the upkeep.”

The court ruling stems from a multi-year effort launched by the JPC to reassess long-standing club leases across Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, labelling nominal rents — some dating back decades — as “ridiculously low” and commercially unviable.

The city defended its move at the time as a necessary financial overhaul. JPC commercial general manager Sizeka Tshabalala argued that renting multimillion-rand public properties for nominal amounts “does not make any business sense” and insisted that all lease income must become market-related to align with the city’s current financial model.

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JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane has said the city needs to “move with the times” and claimed low rentals were being abused by clubs generating secondary income from auxiliary facilities without filtering funds back to council coffers.

Facilities under scrutiny or active review have included:

Marks Park Sports Club (Emmarentia), which is paying R49 a year under a lease running to 2043 while maintaining municipal infrastructure on-site;

Northern Suburbs Tennis Club (Parkwood), facing lease tender notices despite fully funding court resurfacing and facility upkeep;

Ruimsig Stadium (Roodepoort);

Pirates Sports Club/Wanderers Stadium, operating under commercial-rate or joint-redevelopment models; and

Randburg Sports Complex, which is facing the potential shutdown of several sporting codes due to the city’s refusal to issue long-term leases, leaving facilities unable to secure funding or execute long-term planning.

The JPC’s attempts to “alienate” and monetise historic properties — whether through sale, long-term commercial lease or redevelopment — triggered widespread public fury and ratepayer backlash last year.

The ruling confirms what community leadership and clubs have been saying all along — the JPC cannot simply ride roughshod over public-interest institutions to plug holes in its budget — Eleanor Huggett, ward 73 councillor

Concern erupted when a council agenda suggested that public open spaces, including Marks Park and its surrounding greenbelt, were flagged for alienation. The threat to Marks Park sparked an overwhelming community reaction, with a petition opposing the commercialisation gathering over 13,300 signatures before being submitted to the JPC. Following the outcry, the item regarding the alienation of Marks Park was officially withdrawn during a council meeting.

Ward 73 councillor Eleanor Huggett, whose ward includes Killarney, Houghton and surrounding areas, has been a fierce critic of the JPC’s handling of municipal sports leases, labelling the city’s attempt to cancel the KCC contract a “fundamental failure of governance” that was “procedurally flawed, environmentally reckless, and socially irresponsible”.

“I am absolutely delighted that the club won its case,” she said.

“The ruling confirms what community leadership and clubs have been saying all along — the JPC cannot simply ride roughshod over public-interest institutions to plug holes in its budget. Instead of engaging constructively with ward councillors and community structures, the JPC has gone completely to ground,” she said.

Both the JPC and Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo did not respond to questions.