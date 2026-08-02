EXCLUSIVE | How ANC vet scored R1bn from Prasa

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Invoices seen by Sunday Times have exposed how a security group of politically connected, led by ANC veteran Paul Langa, scored between R16m-R18m per month from Prasa for one of his security companies, through a backdoor procurement deal.

The Sunday Times can today reveal that Reshebile Aviation & Protection Services (RAPS) and Reshebile Aviation Solutions (Ras) - both led by Langa – collectively pocked R1bn from Prasa by piggybacking off another tender involving the Airports Company of SA (Acsa).

Invoices obtained by the newspaper show RAPS pocketed R16m-R18m a month from Prasa.

By the time it was liquidated and lost its Acsa contract in March 2024, Prasa had paid it well over R550m.

The documents do not reveal how many security personnel were deployed, making it difficult to assess the basis for the multimillion-rand monthly charges.

Sources said that after the liquidation, Prasa did not seek a replacement but shifted the work to Ras — without a procurement process, service-level agreement or contract.

Ras, which was registered in 2020, is not on Acsa’s security panel but nevertheless remains Prasa’s security provider.

Financial records show the company receives about R18m a month from the rail agency. That brings its earnings from Prasa since 2024 to around R522m.

Added to the more thanR550m Prasa paid to RAPS between 2021 and 2024, the total comes to more than R1bn.

Read the full story here.