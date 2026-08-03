Politics

WATCH LIVE | Expropriation Act court challenge

AfriForum, DA and IRR challenge law over property rights

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a court challenge on Monday brought by AfriForum, the Institute of Race Relations Legal and the DA against the Expropriation Act.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SABC viewers miss Premier Soccer League opener as licensing talks continue

2

WATCH | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala: a Sunday Times investigation into one of SA’s biggest crime cases

3

NPO provides food parcels to 2,500 families

4

PALI LEHOHLA | Why South Africa’s big-picture economics keep failing local communities

5

MANDLA LETLAPE | Crucified or criminal: what’s at stake in Idac’s action against Masemola?

Related Articles