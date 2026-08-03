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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Accused men appear in Pretoria high court as high-profile case resumes

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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