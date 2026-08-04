‘A tragedy that has tested our faith’: family of Zim victims slain in UK

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The family of a Zimbabwean woman who was allegedly murdered in the UK together with her two daughters last month say they will not let the tragedy define them.

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala, were allegedly murdered by her husband.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, accused by UK police of the murders, is in police custody in South Africa.

Nothabo’s relatives, the Khumalo family, paid tribute as the three were laid to rest in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday and said they would allow the law to take its course.

Family representative Leon Khumalo described their deaths as a tragedy that has tested their faith.

“The manner of their passing has left wounds that only God can heal. As the Khumalo family, we stand firm in our commitment to the truth, justice and dignity. We will allow the law to take its course. We will not be drawn into anger or bitterness. We will not allow this tragedy to define us,” he said.

He said the family had chosen to honour Nothabo and her daughters’ memory with “grace, unity and unwavering faith in God’s justice and comfort”.

“Today even in our pain, we declare: Lord we trust you. Nothabo, daughter of our house, you ran your race with honour and faith. Natalie, young flower, your beauty remains in our hearts. Nala, little anger, your laughter echoes in eternity. May your souls rest in peace. May your memory remain a blessing, may your legacy inspire us to love more deeply, to protect more fiercely and to walk more closely with God,” Khumalo said.

He said their departure has created a silence so deep that only the voice of God could comfort it.

Khumalo described Nothabo as a daughter rooted in faith and purpose.

“She was born into the Khumalo family as a gift from God. A child who carried grace, intelligence and a spirit of quiet strength. From her earliest days, she walked with purpose, she excelled in her education, built a distinguished professional life and carried herself with humility and dignity. When she left Zimbabwe to build a life in the UK she did so with courage and faith. She rose into senior roles in her workplaces, earning respect for her dedication, discipline and integrity. She represented her family and her upbringing with honour. Beyond her achievements, deep sacrificial and unwavering love.”

He said her daughters were her ministry, as she poured herself into them, nurturing their minds, hearts and their faith.

“She wanted them to grow into confident, education-loving young women. Today we mourn her passing, but we also celebrate her life. A life lived with excellence, humility and devotion.”

At the age of 15, he said Natalie was blossoming into a young woman of promise ... gentle, intelligent and gifted.

Nala, only five, was full of joy.

Another family representative, Dr Nstika Dagamela, said it was unfortunate that they had returned home “as parcels”.

“A person has no replacement; no one can replace these three that have gone, they have departed from our eyes. They have departed so early and soon before they could even see life under the hands of whom we don’t know,” he said.

A written tribute by Nothabo’s older sister Bongi Khumalo described her as a trailblazer.

“She was a trailblazer, a devoted homemaker, a loving mother and an accomplished professional. Natalie was loving, thoughtful and focused; she loved sports, music and her schoolwork. She had dreams and talents. Nala was full of life, joy and energy. She kept everyone busy and filled every room with movement, laughter and excitement. Her bright spirit brought happiness to her family, and her joyful presence could never be ignored,” Bongi said.

A representative for the Tshuma family said they were heartbroken.

After fleeing the UK on July 4, suspect Ndodana Tshuma was arrested by police in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm handgun.

He has abandoned bail in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, and his matter is expected back in court on August 27 to allow ballistic investigations on the firearm to be concluded.

The UK has expressed an intention to institute extradition proceedings.

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