Ramaphosa orders criminal probe into Sibiya’s alleged corruption links

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Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture:

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya will face criminal investigations after the Madlanga commission of inquiry made recommendations in a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency released a statement on Thursday on the commission’s recommendations, more than two months after the commission investigating allegations of criminal syndicate infiltration into law enforcement agencies made the recommendations.

“Flowing from the evidence, the commission recommends the institution of disciplinary proceedings and the immediate investigation of criminal conduct and, if sufficient evidence be found to exist, the institution of criminal proceedings against Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Witness G, Sgt Fannie Nkosi and Mr Brown Mogotsi,” the statement reads.

This is the first time the presidency has highlighted a recommendation against suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s deputy.

Evidence before the commission allegedly linked Sibiya to corruption mastermind accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, who faces allegations of tender corruption in a R228m contract with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Witnesses at the commission testified Sibiya received large sums of cash from Matlala, including money to purchase a property.

WhatsApp records before the commission showed Nkosi facilitated communication between Sibiya and Matlala in March 2024 for the delivery of antelope or impala to the top cop’s plot in Midrand. The impala were purchased by Matlala for Sibiya.

“I categorically deny I acquired or received any impala from Matlala, or any other person for that matter. No animal was ever delivered to my plot,” Sibiya said.

He told the commission the animals were never delivered to his house because he wanted blesbok. He said is rejection was also because he “did not want to receive something” from a SAPS service provider.

Sibiya told the commission he was facing internal disciplinary action.

The recommendation from the commission extends to criminal investigations into the allegations levelled against him and if is evidence found, the top cop would face prosecution.

Earlier this year Masemola established a task team investigating allegations flowing from the commission. The allegations against Sibiya fall within the mandate of the task team.

“The most recent referrals from the commission will form part of the work of the SAPS special investigations task team established after receipt of the first interim report to institute investigations against people identified by the commission as a matter of urgency,” the Presidency said.

The commission also recommended the office of the inspector general for intelligence or another functionary with the necessary authority to conduct an immediate investigation into the off-the-books operation of crime intelligence in which Mogotsi and Witness G were allegedly involved.

Witness G is a crime intelligence official who testified in-camera at the commission.

Nkosi was arrested in April and faces charges related to unlawful possession of ammunition and having police dockets at his house.

Mogotsi remains in police custody after he was arrested and faces charges related to faking his attempted murder.

Business Day