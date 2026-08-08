NEC cracks the whip in Northern Cape ANC leadership feud

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula this week sent senior members of the party’s national executive committee to the Northern Cape to try to defuse a leadership battle that threatens the stability of the provincial government and could disrupt the party’s local government elections campaign.

Tensions in the Northern Cape leadership reached boiling point at the end of July when the MEC of public works, Fufe Makatong, complaining of interference in her department by premier Zamani Saul, tendered her resignation — but Saul refused to accept it.

The Sunday Times has learnt that despite assurances from Saul that there was no crisis, Mbalula ordered NEC members Lindi Ntshalintshali, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Fébé Potgieter to intervene. They are said to have attended a tense provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting in Kimberley on Thursday, where they had to calm tempers after Saul’s allies sought disciplinary action against Makatong for pre-empting the premier and publicly announcing her resignation.

Saul on Friday sought to downplay the tensions, saying his office would not comment publicly while the ANC’s internal processes unfolded. He confirmed he had received Makatong’s resignation letter but said he had neither accepted nor rejected it, pending the outcome of the party’s processes.

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In her resination announcement Makatong accused Saul of, among other things, getting involved in the allocation of tenders by her department. Saul countered that his involvement was legitimate executive oversight, not political interference.

ANC insiders told the Sunday Times that Mbalula had sent in the NEC delegation because the split in the provincial party structure had become so acrimonious that it threatened the stability of the provincial government and the ANC’s election campaign.

Multiple sources said rumours were swirling that more members of Saul’s executive were considering resigning, fueled in part by the hope that the threats would prompt President Cyril Ramaphosa and Luthuli House to respond to growing frustration at Saul’s leadership.

“Mbalula immediately called the officials after reports reached him that the situation was spiralling. The instruction was clear: stabilise the province before the election campaign is damaged,” one insider said.

The instruction was clear: stabilise the province before the election campaign is damaged — ANC insider

The falling out between Saul and Makatong — who was once an ally of the premier’s — appears to be related to the succession battle in the Northern Cape ANC. Makatong, who is provincial treasurer, is considered to be a strong contender for the post of provincial chair at the provincial congress next year.

“There are people who want her to emerge, and I would even go as far as saying she has the backing of deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane,” one insider said.

“[Mokonyane] has said before that it is time for a woman to lead the province. The Northern Cape has never had a female ANC chairperson. Zamani has the backing of the secretary-general because he was one of his chief lobbyists in 2022, and he also enjoys a close relationship with President Ramaphosa. Those opposed to him feel they do not have the ear of Luthuli House, so what better way to get national leaders’ attention?”

Another insider said part of Makatong’s appeal was that she is Tswana-speaking. “Historically the province has been led by Afrikaans-speaking and isiXhosa-speaking chairpersons. She appeals to people who want to broaden that leadership, and there are members who are unhappy with Zamani’s leadership.”

According to insiders who attended Thursday’s PEC meeting, the NEC delegation shut down attempts to discipline Makatong. They said Ntshalintshali instructed the meeting to focus on preparations for the elections, telling members that Makatong’s resignation would be dealt with by the NEC.

“But four leaders from Pixley ka Seme… insisted the matter had to be discussed because they believed Makatong had embarrassed the ANC during voter registration,” one insider said. Saul is originally from the Pixeley ka Seme region, in the De Aar area.

The insiders said the NEC delegation is expected to return to the province this week for further engagements.

“In the meantime, Makatong remains MEC. The secretary-general and ANC officials will deal with the matter,” one source said. “I think the objective was achieved. The whole point was to get the attention of the president and Luthuli House.”

Acting ANC national spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed that they had dispatched troubleshooters to the Northern Cape.

“The deployees are yet to report on their engagements with the province. Once such a report is deposited, it will be processed by the SGO, like all other reports, through the national officials, NWC and ultimately the NEC,” she said.