LISTEN | Illegal foreigner caught attempting to access Sadc summit with fake accreditation

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NatJoints co-chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, centre, said the individual presented himself as a performing artist and claimed his documentation and supporting papers had been stolen. Picture:

An illegal foreigner who tried to enter the 46th Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State and Government Summit using false documents was arrested, NatJoints has confirmed.

The incident comes as the summit, which opened in Durban this week, focuses on the issue of illegal migration. This is amid recent and ongoing anti-illegal immigration demonstrations, crackdowns by law enforcement on illegal foreigners, and public debate on the issue.

Just more than 10 of the 16 expected heads of state have confirmed their attendance.

NatJoints co-chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said the individual presented himself as a performing artist and claimed his documentation and supporting papers had been stolen.

“This was not correct. Our vigilant law enforcers responded swiftly. He was arrested after he failed to present valid documents while attempting to obtain accreditation as an artist for the event,” Mosikili said.

“To those who would want to follow, the message is clear: No accreditation, no access. No documentation, no attempt to acquire accreditation.”

The summit programme is under way, with the main session set to take place on Monday, when the heads of state and government are expected to arrive.

Mosikili warned: “Let me be unequivocal: disruption of the 46th Sadc ordinary summit will not be allowed. Anyone who crosses the line from lawful protest into criminality, or threatens the safety and security of others, will face the consequences of the law.”

Security forces have been placed on high alert amid planned marches and demonstrations against illegal immigration during the summit. Mosikili stressed accreditation is strictly non-transferable and that any attempt to share, lend or borrow passes will be treated as a criminal offence.

The nationality of the arrested individual is known, but authorities are withholding further details until he appears in court.

TimesLIVE