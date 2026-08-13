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RECORDED | AKA, Tibz murder case back in court

Pre-trial conference to address progress in high-profile double murder case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The pre-trial conference for the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane returns to the Durban high court on Thursday.

The two were shot dead on February 10 2023.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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