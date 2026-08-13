RECORDED | AKA, Tibz murder case back in court

The pre-trial conference for the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane returns to the Durban high court on Thursday.
The two were shot dead on February 10 2023.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The pre-trial conference for the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane returns to the Durban high court on Thursday.
The two were shot dead on February 10 2023.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.