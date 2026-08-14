Politics

RECORDED | MP Fadiel Adams back in court

Fraud and justice charges loom over National Coloured Congress leader

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is back in the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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