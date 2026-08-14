South Africa

RECORDED | Shell seismic testing judgment in Constitutional Court

Ruling will be given in Wild Coast communities vs Shell and Impact Africa case

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TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its judgment in the Wild Coast communities vs Shell and Impact Africa case on Friday.

In June 2024, Wild Coast communities, Sustaining the Wild Coast, All Rise Attorneys, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa filed petitions with the ConCourt to appeal against an order of the Supreme Court of Appeal which allows Shell to conduct seismic testing on the Wild Coast.

TimesLIVE


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