Fifth suspect arrested for murder of KZN DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

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The DA's chief whip in uMngeni Local Municipality, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was gunned down outside his home in Mpophomeni in 2023. Picture:

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The KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team (PKTT) has arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of uMngeni Local Municipality DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was murdered at his home in December 2023, allegedly in full view of his wife and children.

In a statement on Saturday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the latest arrest brings to five the total number of suspects arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

“The 44-year-old suspect was arrested this morning in the Mpophomeni area and is expected to appear before the Howick magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Mathe.

The investigation has also allegedly identified Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle as the alleged mastermind behind Ndlovu’s killing.

“The PKTT investigation has established that Chief Simphiwe Zuma of Nxamalala in Impendle has been identified as the alleged mastermind who issued the hit order. Zuma remains in custody after being denied bail on two occasions,” said Mathe.

According to police, two other suspects linked to the killing have already admitted their involvement.

Mathe said a hitman and a co-ordinator linked to the murder had pleaded guilty to their respective roles and their plea proceedings are expected to be finalised on Friday in the Pietermaritzburg regional court.

The latest developments form part of the PKTT’s broader investigation into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal where councillors and political figures have previously been targeted in suspected hit attacks.

Mathe said investigators would continue to pursue outstanding leads in the case.

“The KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team remains resolute in its pursuit of those who orchestrate and execute political killings. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing and police will continue to pursue all outstanding leads to ensure that every person found to have played a role in this murder is brought before the courts,” she said.

She warned those involved in political killings that investigators would pursue not only those who carry out the attacks, but also those who allegedly commission or facilitate them.

“PKTT’s message is clear: political killings will not be tolerated and those who order, finance, facilitate or execute these murders will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice,” said Mathe.

The SAPS commended the investigative team for its work on the case.

“SAPS commends the investigative team for its continued work in ensuring that the Ndlovu family receives justice and that those responsible are held accountable.”

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