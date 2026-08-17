Chocolate could get pricier as EU scrutinises West African cocoa

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A worker fills a sack with cocoa beans as he prepares to gather unsold stocks of cocoa at the warehouse of Sekou Dagnogo, an independent cocoa buyer, in Fengolo, Ivory Coast. File picture:

Ojo Ayaninuola, a small-scale cocoa farmer from Akure in southwestern Nigeria, was initially reluctant to let exporters map and geolocate his farm as part of measures to comply with a looming EU anti-deforestation law.

But when one of the country’s largest exporters and the buyer of all his cocoa beans, Sunbeth Global, warned that he could lose access to the EU, which buys 60% of the world’s cocoa, he eventually agreed.

Ayaninuola, selling to the big and well-resourced exporter, is in an enviable position compared with other growers in the area and elsewhere.

Industry experts estimate that when the EU law banning commodity imports linked to deforestation comes into effect at the end of December, farmers who grow more than half the beans in the world’s fourth-largest cocoa producer could fail to meet the bloc’s rules. Nigeria has about 300,000 mostly small-scale cocoa farmers, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

The situation is similar across West Africa, including the top grower Ivory Coast. Industry experts say struggles to comply with the law could squeeze the region’s exports to the EU and lead to higher costs for its chocolate makers.

The region grows about 70% of the world’s cocoa beans and ships about two-thirds to the EU, data from the World Bank, EU and UN show.

“There’s a distinct possibility that in the early days of the law, EU importers won’t be able to get enough compliant cocoa from indirect or third-party shippers from origins such as Nigeria, from Ivory Coast, from anywhere,” said sustainability consultant Nicko Debenham, a former global cocoa trader.

Debenham estimates that the supply squeeze in the EU could last about two years, during which exporters who have invested in meeting the bloc’s rules would command a premium from chocolate makers for their beans.

Counting the compliance costs

Aimed at ending the 10% of global deforestation fuelled by the bloc’s consumption of imported goods, the EU law will require that importers of commodities and related goods prove their products weren’t grown on recently deforested land by, among other measures, tracing their raw materials back to the plot where they were grown.

Twice delayed due to its complexity, the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) also requires proof from importers that the goods were produced in accordance with laws in the country of origin.

Compliance is costly and challenging, cocoa buyers say, especially in countries such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, where the industry comprises hundreds of thousands of small-scale farmers living in remote, rural areas.

Exporters have to map all the individual farms, verify land use and maintain — throughout a multilayered supply chain — digital traceability records that EU buyers can rely on.

In Ivory Coast, only about half the cocoa can be traced to where it was grown, NPO Trase said in a study released in May, largely because the rest of the supply chain is indirect or involves several intermediaries.

Eating into margins

Major Nigerian cocoa exporters such as Sunbeth Global say compliance is proving expensive, with EU buyers resisting efforts so far to pass on the costs.

Sunbeth said it spent the past three years mapping 124,000ha of farmland in southern Nigeria, covering about 60,000 tonnes of cocoa in its supply chain, at a cost of $30 (R485) to $70 (R1,132) per tonne.

The company has also deployed hundreds of field agents over the past three years to train its farmers to comply with Nigerian laws, including those against child and forced labour, and hired a 35-person sustainability team that works with Amsterdam-based data verification specialist Meridia, it said.

“It is expensive to do this [and] in early conversations with our offtakers, there has been some pushback over who will bear the cost of EUDR compliance,” Sunbeth COO Nzubechukwu Anisiobi said.

“The cost-benefit analysis right now is eating into our margins.”

Starlink Global and Ideal, Nigeria’s biggest cocoa exporter, which ships about 60,000 tonnes a year, said it has spent $40 (R647) to $80 (R1,293) a tonne mapping and tracing its supply chain since 2023 — costs it says have yet to be recovered from European buyers.

Reuters