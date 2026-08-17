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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala expected to testify before Madlanga commission

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing on Monday. Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is expected to return to the witness stand.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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