PODCAST | How nature creates sustainable investment value

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Water is a critical resource for agriculture and many manufacturing industries, making investment in water security an increasingly important priority for businesses.

For many years, environmental conversations focused largely on climate change. But increasingly, investors and business leaders are recognising that nature itself — our biodiversity, water systems, forests, oceans and ecosystems — is a critical economic asset.

In fact, more than half of global GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature and the services it provides.

The findings from a recent Sanlam ESG Barometer report reinforce this trend, showing that sustainability is becoming increasingly embedded in strategic decision-making.

Investors are looking beyond traditional risk management to identify opportunities that can deliver both financial returns and positive societal outcomes.

This includes opportunities in regenerative agriculture, water resilience, biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and nature-based solutions that support climate resilience while creating jobs and driving economic development.

This shift is unpacked in the second episode of the latest Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast.

Hosted by Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo and co-founder of the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer, the three-part series explores the trends shaping sustainable business, responsible investment and long-term value creation.

Joining Khumalo for the discussion are Kristen Fourie, ESG and impact analyst at Sanlam Investments, and Pavs Pillay, head of business development and marketing at WWF South Africa.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Launched in 2023, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report — researched by Krutham and presented in partnership with Business Day — examines how listed companies in South Africa and Kenya are evolving their business operations to deliver stronger environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes over the long term.

To coincide with South Africa hosting the G20 and B20 in 2025, the third edition focused on the real-world impact of the B20. It provided insight into what makes a B20 recommendation move beyond a policy proposal to deliver meaningful results.

For more information or to download the reports, visit the Sanlam ESG Barometer website.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.