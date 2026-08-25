Golden Gloves Foundation launches Shaya Thursday

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Innovation, the practical implementation of ideas that result in the introduction of new goods or services, is needed in SA to spice up the sport of boxing.

Golden Gloves Foundation will on Thursday launch what director Nivi Grogor calls Shaya Thursday.

She described it as a monthly boxing and youth development platform dedicated to grassroots talent, community upliftment and creating real pathways from amateur boxing into the professional sport.

“It will take place on the last Thursday of every month, bringing amateur and emerging professional fighters together on one platform and giving young boxers something powerful to work towards,” Grogor said.

“For every champion whose hand is raised under the bright lights, there was once a young fighter in a community gym with nothing more than a dream, discipline and someone who believed in them.”

She said through her promotion’s foundation, young fighters will be supported with access to training, coaching, mentorship, competition and development opportunities, using boxing to build discipline, confidence, resilience and purpose.

“Each Shaya Thursday will bring together amateur and professional boxing, creating a visible pathway where young fighters can develop at grassroots level, [and] compete as amateurs,” she added.

“For those who have the ability and commitment, progress towards the professional ranks. The initiative is driven by a belief that talent exists in communities across SA, but opportunity does not always reach it.

“There are incredibly talented young people in our communities who simply need someone to see them, believe in them and give them an opportunity.”

Grogor added that the sport of boxing gives people the platform, but the purpose is much bigger. “It is about building confidence, discipline, hope and pathways for young people to change the direction of their lives,” she said.

“Our programme will connect community boxing, youth development, amateur competition, professional progression and broadcast exposure, creating an ecosystem that allows young fighters and their communities to grow with the programme.”

Grogor’s foundation will work hand-in-glove with Boxing SA and the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation.

She said Shaya Thursday is ultimately about giving young people a fighting chance, inside and outside the ring. There will be five professional four-round bouts and six amateur fights in the pilot project.

Beaven Sibanda will headline the professional bill against Tshepo Mokhele over six rounds.

Trained by Vusi Mtolo at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, Sibanda from Zimbabwe is coming off an injury which forced the cancellation of his fight against Joey Canoy from the Philippines in October last year.

Sowetan