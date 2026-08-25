Nontshinga not injured after car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi Nontshinga signs contract for his IBF junior flyweight title eliminator against Reggie Suganob to take place in the Philippines on September 12. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Boxing trainer-cum-manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan allayed fears that Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga’s IBF elimination fight could be jeopardised after the boxer was involved in a car accident yesterday.

The accident happened on Malibongwe Drive in Joburg while Nontshinga was on his way to Nathan’s HotBox Gym.

The boxer is deep into preparations for his IBF junior flyweight title elimination fight against Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob in the Philippines on September 12.

Nathan’s statement quoted Nontshinga as saying: “I am fine, and so is the driver. God was watching over us. There was a truck that went into us. I usually sit in the back, but today something told me to sit in the front.”

Nathan said he and his assistant, Shannon Strydom, were at the gym when Nontshinga called to tell him what had happened.

“Thank God he is okay and nobody got hurt. Shannon and I decided that he take the day off and train tonight,” said Nathan.

Nontshinga is in the final stages of his training camp ahead of his crucial fight.

Sowetan