Safa: Tender for construction of dressing rooms, ablution facilities and grandstands

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The South African Football Association is seeking contractors for a major facilities project, including the construction of grandstands, at its National Technical Centre south of Johannesburg.

The South African Football Association (Safa) invites suitably qualified and experienced contractors to submit bids for the turnkey design and construction of new facilities between football pitches at the Safa National Technical Centre in A hereunder.

The centre is located in the former Fun Valley Pleasure Resort in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

The Safa National Technical Centre in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg. (Safa)

The project must comply with all applicable South African statutory requirements. Site optimisation should maximise usability while ensuring compliance with local planning regulations.

Scope of work

Turnkey delivery includes, but is not limited to:

Zone 1:

Public and hospitality

Main entrance: Lounge.

Public, hospitality and spectator viewing areas.

Main entrance and reception: entry control, trophy displays, and information desk.

Zone 2:

Performance and athlete spaces

Team changing rooms (5x): sized for 22 players each, featuring bench seating, locker cubbies, wet room showers, and direct access to pitches.

Player ablution facilities and showers.

Match official rooms (2x): Individual changing facilities for referees (male and female).

Medical and physio room: Treatment tables, ice bath/cold tub station.

Basic gym and conditioning area: free weights and power racks — squat racks, dumbbells, kettlebells.

Zone 3:

Administration and operations

Coaching and admin offices: Open-plan office space for technical directors, coaches, and facility management.

Video analysis and tactical room: Classroom-style setup with AV screens and white boards for match review and team meetings.

Executive meeting room for six people.

Equipment and maintenance storage

Internal: Direct access from gym/changing rooms for balls, bibs, and training gear.

External: Secure ground-level access for pitch maintenance equipment (mowers, line-markers).

Zone 4:

Tuck shop.

Club lounge and café: Multi-use dining space with a view of the main pitches; includes counter service, kitchen prep space, and seating.

Spectator seating area (back-to-back): Integrated elevated covered/open bleachers or a tier of seating (capacity: approximately 1,500 to 3,000 seats) accessible directly from the main lounge via glass doors.

Public restrooms: Accessible (ADA/universal design).

Zone 5:

Back-to-back grandstand seating structure.

Television broadcast platform.

Septic tank:

Linking the new structure with the existing septic tank.

Compulsory briefing session

All interested bidders must attend a compulsory briefing session from 9.30am to 1pm on September 1 2026 at Safa House (76 Nasrec Road, Nasrec, Johannesburg).

For more information, email tender@safa.net

Bid submissions

Tender documents, comprising hard copies and an electronic copy on a memory stick, must be submitted in a sealed envelope and deposited in the tender box located at the main entrance of Safa House (address above).

No emails will be accepted.

The closing date for bid submissions is 5pm on September 30 2026.

This article was sponsored by Safa.